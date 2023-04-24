Introducing Point C: A Powerful 5-Minute Fable to Support Children of Divorcing Parents

Point C: 5-min fable on the impact of parental conflict in divorce. Created by former judge. Resources at pointcdivorce.com. Share & support kids in need.

ALBEQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In support of the upcoming National Children's Mental Health Awareness Month this May, a groundbreaking new website is being launched which serves as a valuable resource for helping separating or divorcing parents to recognize and help support their children’s mental health needs, The website, pointcdivorce.com , features the compelling 5-minute Point C video created by former Family Court Judge Lawrence R. Jones, which powerfully illustrates how conflicts between divorcing parents may unintentionally cause emotional harm to their children.The website includes mental health skill building techniques by Point C co-creator Joni Jones, a registered nurse and mental health professional who discusses strategies with the goal of helping to decrease the risk of contentious proceedings and parental actions that can directly contribute to emotional trauma for both the child and the parents involved in the process.“One of the goals is for Point C to become available to all parents and professionals who find themselves involved in highly contentious divorce related proceedings involving children”, said Joni Jones.”What is often missing but needed in the divorce system is some blunt, straight talk with a message that is simple and relatable to parents, professionals, and anyone who is or will be going through a court battle involving custody or parenting time, or who has a friend or loved one in such a situation. We believe Point C can help.”Lawrence Jones added, “Point C is designed to help parents and professionals take a step back and consider whether their words and actions during a court fight over their child’s “best interests” can itself be extremely hurtful to their child. It is important for parents going through a stressful process to at least consider the challenges often faced by children in divorce and separation situations, and learn how to constructively work to lessen the negative impact on a child's emotional well-being.”Point C has been widely shared with law schools, judicial and legal associations throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, and many professionals and organizations dedicated to helping families navigate the complexities of divorce."For divorce professionals it can be quite hard to convey just how difficult parental conflict in divorce is on kids. The Point C video does a better and more compelling job describing this concept than I can in an hour of talking with parents" said leading family law attorney and mediator, Susan Guthrie, who will be featuring Point C in an upcoming episode of her top divorce podcast, Divorce & Beyond.“If you know someone who may benefit from watching Point C, please share the video and website with them,” added Guthrie. “Together, we can all strive to create a world where children are better protected from the emotional turmoil of separation and divorce.”For more information, visit pointcdivorce.com.