Amanda Jewel Floral Design Named Official Partner for the New One&Only Moonlight Basin

Amanda Jewel Floral Design arrangement at One&Only Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, MT

Tapped to design floral environments for luxury resort’s guest rooms, private residences, public spaces, and six dining outlets

The landscape inspires everything we do, and we’re grateful for the chance to translate its wild, refined beauty into florals that welcome guests into this extraordinary place.” — Amanda Langford, Owner, Amanda Jewel Floral Design

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Jewel Floral Design, the Bozeman based floral design studio celebrated for its sculptural botanicals and nature inspired luxury, today announced it has been named the official floral design partner for One&Only Moonlight Basin, the highly anticipated ultra luxury mountain resort which opened earlier this month in Big Sky, Montana.

This prestigious selection marks a major milestone for the boutique studio and places Amanda Jewel Floral Design (AJFD) among an elite group of designers tapped to support One&Only’s first North American resort. The property, set on 8,000 acres of protected wilderness, features 72 guest rooms, 19 stand-alone cabins, and 12 private residences. The AJFD team will oversee florals for all guest accommodations, all public spaces, and six dining outlets, along with ongoing floral programs for guest experiences and signature resort moments.

“One&Only understands how to make spaces feel alive, memorable, and full of soul,” said Amanda Lankford, founder and creative director of Amanda Jewel Floral Design. “To be part involved with this new property is story is a profound honor. The landscape inspires everything we do, and we’re grateful for the chance to translate its wild, refined beauty into florals that welcome guests into this extraordinary place.”

The partnership between One&Only Moonlight Basin and Amanda Jewel Floral Design is a natural fit. AJFD’s signature style is rooted in nature and effortlessly elegant. The studio is known throughout the region for producing distinctive floral designs that transform events into immersive, unforgettable experiences.

Specializing in Montana destination weddings, the team blends untamed beauty with thoughtful composition, creating floral environments that feel both intentional and deeply connected to the land. Drawing from native blooms, earthy textures, and the alpine palette of the Mountain West, AJFD’s work echoes the natural rhythms of the region.

As a trusted florist for destination weddings across the Mountain West, Amanda Jewel Floral Design is especially known for floral storytelling that is authentic to place and elevated in aesthetic. Bridesmaids framed by Montana wildflowers, tablescapes that mirror the surrounding peaks, and ceremony installations inspired by the local terrain are all hallmarks of the studio’s design approach.

The One&Only Moonlight Basin project further expands AJFD’s national portfolio, which includes luxury weddings, private estates, hospitality spaces, and high-profile brand collaborations. Their work is widely recognized for blending modern artistry with organic form, an approach that aligns seamlessly with One&Only’s globally influenced design ethos.

Located minutes from Yellowstone National Park, One&Only Moonlight Basin is set to introduce a new level of luxury to the American West, bringing the brand’s signature service and architectural excellence to a region defined by wilderness, adventure, and privacy.

For more information, please visit amandajewel.com or follow along on Instagram @amandajewelfloraldesign

ABOUT AMANDA JEWEL FLORAL DESIGN

Amanda Jewel Floral Design (AJFD) is one of the country’s most sought-after floral studios, known for producing immersive, design-driven botanical experiences for luxury weddings, destination events, and high-profile brands. The studio’s work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Brides, Green Wedding Shoes, Martha Stewart Weddings, Montana Bride, Over the Moon, Rocky Mountain Bride, Southern Living, The Knot, and Vogue. Founded by creative director Amanda Lankford, AJFD operates in both Atlanta and Bozeman and serves clients across the United States. The studio’s portfolio includes luxury weddings nationwide as well as corporate and brand events for clients such as the Atlanta Braves, Lululemon, Mercedes-Benz, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton / LVMH, Pepsi, Veuve Clicquot, and more. In Bozeman, where Lankford and her family reside, she is an active philanthropist and mentor, supporting organizations including Heroes and Horses, Big Sky Youth Empowerment, and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. AJFD is recognized for its nature inspired aesthetic, elevated design approach, and deep commitment to creating meaningful, place driven floral environments.

