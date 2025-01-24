Texas State Historical Association Announces 129th Annual Meeting in Houston

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas State Historical Association Announces 129th Annual Meeting in HoustonFebruary 27 – March 1, 2025Houston, TX — The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is proud to host its 129th Annual Meeting from February 27 to March 1, 2025, at The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas. This esteemed event continues TSHA's long-standing tradition of bringing together Texas history enthusiasts, scholars, and professionals for a comprehensive exploration of the state's rich heritage.The conference will feature over 40 panels and sessions, with more than 150 speakers presenting on a wide array of topics pertinent to Texas history. Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions such as:• "From the Alamo to the Astrodome: Historic Preservation in Texas" — A panel delving into the evolution of preservation efforts across the state.• "The Texas Black Reconstruction Legislators Recognition Act" — A session highlighting the significant contributions of Black lawmakers during the Reconstruction era.• "Mission Critical: Capturing and Telling the Stories of NASA" — An exploration of the narratives surrounding NASA's human space programs and their impact on Texas.In addition to the academic sessions, the meeting will host eight banquets and receptions, providing ample networking opportunities for attendees. Notable events include the Women in Texas History Luncheon, featuring Dr. Kate Rogers, Executive Director of the Alamo Trust, and the Presidents Gala, an evening of fine dining and live music by the sensational band "Skyrocket."For those interested in attending, registration is now open. Attendees are encouraged to secure accommodation at The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria to take advantage of special group rates. Hotel reservations can be made through the following link:For more detailed information on the schedule, sessions, and events, please visit the official TSHA Annual Meeting website About TSHAFounded as a nonprofit organization, the Texas State Historical Association is dedicated to fostering the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas. Through scholarly research, publications, and educational programs, TSHA endeavors to ensure that Texas history remains a vital part of the cultural landscape.

