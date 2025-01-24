Maine DOE Update – January 24, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

One Week Left to Nominate for Maine County Teacher of the Year!

Nominations for County Teacher of the Year close on January 31, 2025. More nominations for teachers in the following counties are needed: Franklin, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo, and Washington. | Nominate a Teacher Here!

Maine DOE Tackles Chronic Absenteeism Through State Collaboration; Launches Attendance Toolkit for Maine Schools

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is forging a path to address chronic absenteeism through a transformative collaboration called the Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC). The group consists of representatives from across Maine DOE offices and teams, as well as members from Count ME In and the Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) collaboration. | More

Maine DOE Seeking Educators to Develop the Next Round of MOOSE Modules

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking educators to develop interdisciplinary MOOSE modules that align with, and provide real-world context for, Maine Learning Results standards and existing Maine DOE resources. | More

2025 MLTI Student Conference: Call for Session Proposals

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning (OTL) is issuing a call for session proposals for the 2025 MLTI Student Conference. This annual event is organized by the OTL’s Learning Through Technology team and is a part of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI). This year’s conference will be held in-person on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the University of Maine campus in Orono. It is open to grades 5 through 10 in all MLTI school administrative units (SAUs). | More

Submit a T-Shirt Design to Represent the 2025 MLTI Student Conference (#LetsDiriGo!)

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) is excited to announce a T-shirt design competition for the 22nd annual MLTI Student Conference on May 22, 2025. All students in MLTI schools are invited to unleash their creativity and design the official T-shirt for this in-person event, which will be held at the University of Maine. The theme for this conference is #LetsDiriGo! | More

Five Maine Teachers Honored with Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

On January 13, 2025, President Biden announced 336 teachers and mentors from across the nation as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM). These awards honor the vital role that America’s teachers and mentors play in shaping the next generation of technical leaders, including scientists, engineers, explorers, and innovators. | More

Maine Surplus Property – January Update for Educational Institutions

Does your school need desks, filing cabinets, or other furniture? Could your custodial crew use additional cleaning/maintenance supplies or equipment? Is your career and technical education program looking for used computers, vehicles, or machinery as a refurbishing project? Maine Surplus Property has these and other items available! | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for Inclusive Education Conference on April 10

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) for the state’s first Inclusive Education Conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center. The conference theme is “Reimagining Education: Empowering All Learners, Embracing All Abilities.” It will provide school communities (educators, administrators, families, and students) with the tools necessary to empower every student, particularly those with disabilities, by embracing diverse abilities and ensuring that all students have the support they need to build inclusive, meaningful futures. | More

WEBINAR: Lights, Stage, Learn – The Transformative Power of Theater in Education

Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard and special guests Reba Askari, Emily Dixon, and Allison McCall from the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine for an engaging and interactive webinar that explores how theater can enrich classroom learning and foster creativity, empathy, and critical thinking in students. | More

Maine DOE and DHHS to Host Annual Foster Care Points of Contact Training on January 30

The Annual Foster Care Points of Contact (POC) training for school administrative units (SAUs) is scheduled for Thursday, January 30, at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS), this event will bring together the foster care POCs from individual SAUs, as well as regional foster care POCs from the OCFS. | More

Registration Open for 2025 Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) Winter Workshop

Maine educators are invited to register for the 2025 Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) Winter Workshop, hosted by Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG). This event will take place on February 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor and is appropriate for a range of backgrounds – from experienced ELO facilitators who are seeking to refine their approach to educators new to this innovative curriculum delivery method who are interested in learning more. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.