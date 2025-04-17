Report Opening Soon: Maine Schools/Maine School Approval for 2025-2026

The Maine Schools Application in NEO will open on May 1. Maine Schools is the process by which the Maine Department of Education (DOE) collects information about Maine school administrative units (SAUs) for the upcoming school year. Maine School Approval provides the Maine DOE with the attestation from SAUs and schools in Maine that all state statutory requirements are met. This report also offers an opportunity for SAUs to update their contact information to ensure that the Maine DOE has the most current information. The due date for completing the report is June 15.

As a reminder, student enrollments cannot be uploaded/entered into Connect until the Maine Schools process is complete.

If any changes to the organization of your SAU are being made (such as new schools, grade level relocation, integration with another SAU, etc.), please be sure to contact the Maine DOE Data Team with this information. Timely notification of these changes will ensure that required adjustments to organizations and organization IDs are accurately reflected in the reporting systems for the next school year.

If your SAU is re-organizing grade levels within schools, closing a school, opening a school, or integrating with another SAU, notification should be submitted via email to Kimberly.A.Hall@maine.gov or to MEDMS.Support@maine.gov.

Notification of changes to SAU organization is required per Title 20-A, Chapter 202: Closing and Disposition of Public Elementary and Secondary School Buildings. If a school is closing for any reason, there are requirements for additional information to be submitted to the Maine DOE:

Replacement with a new construction requires a letter with new construction information.

Closure due to lack of need requires proof of vote.

Closure due to condemnation requires a letter of condemnation.

Resources

Please note: Access to 2025-2026 reporting in Connect and NEO will not be available without the completion of this report.

For questions about Maine Schools Application reporting, please contact the Maine DOE Data Team at MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.