Corine E. Lurry-Mabin, PhD Candidate, Appointed President and CEO of Andrus

YONKERS , NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrus, a leading nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through trauma-responsive care and innovative social and emotional support services, proudly announces Corine E. Lurry-Mabin as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. With 27 years of service to Andrus, Ms. Lurry-Mabin embodies the organization’s mission and vision with unmatched expertise, compassion, and leadership.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to appoint Corine as President and CEO,” said Melinda George, Chair of the Andrus Board of Directors. “Her dedication to children, families, and trauma-responsive care has made her a respected leader within Andrus and across the broader community. Corine’s deep understanding of Andrus’s values and her innovative approach to leadership ensure a strong and bright future for the organization.”

During her tenure, Ms. Lurry-Mabin has held pivotal roles in campus operations, community programs, and mental health initiatives. As Interim President and CEO over the past eight months, she achieved significant milestones, including: Enhancing core services through strengthening residential programs by expanding capacity, personalizing youth living spaces, and introducing new recreational initiatives; Optimizing operations by identifying cost efficiencies and reinvesting in frontline staff and key programs to bolster the organization’s impact; and advancing trauma-informed care by elevating the Sanctuary Institute’s reach and influence, with leadership participation at high-profile conferences reaching over 11,000 attendees.

A native of Yonkers and graduate of Yonkers Public Schools, Ms. Lurry-Mabin holds a bachelor’s degree from Marist College, a master’s degree in Family Counseling from Iona University, and is pursuing a PhD in Marriage and Family Therapy at National University. She is an active community leader, serving on the Community Planning Council of Yonkers and participating in professional organizations such as the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and Nonprofit Westchester.

Notably, Ms. Lurry-Mabin is the first woman of color to lead Andrus, a historic milestone that reflects the organization’s commitment to equity and inclusion.

“I am deeply honored to lead Andrus and build on our mission of transforming lives,” said Ms. Lurry-Mabin. “Together with our team, we will continue to create hope and healing for the children, families, and communities we serve.”

About Andrus

Since 1928, Andrus has empowered individuals and families through trauma-responsive care, fostering resilience and growth. Learn more at www.andrus1928.org.

