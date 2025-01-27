Extel's Global Buy-Side Equity Compensation Comparison Report

Extel logo

So how are the buy-side compensated across the world? We reveal compensation trends across roles, regions, firm types, firm sizes, and employee experience.

Despite the world being as connected as ever, compensation variation exists for buy-side investors. Our new report hopes to shine a light on some of these differentiating factors.” — Will Llamas, Extel's Trading Lead

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout 2024, Extel asked global equity investors about their current salaries and bonuses. The data has been provided by contributors to our surveys and is entirely anonymous. Inputs have been standardized to USD and aggregated to compile the report, which highlights compensation trends across roles, regions, firm types, firm sizes, and experience. We will continue to monitor buy-side compensation in the years to come.Some interesting findings:U.S. portfolio manager and analyst salaries are around 33% higher on average than their coworkers in the UK, Europe, and HK.When looking at trader salaries, the gap between regions narrows to around 20% on average.In the U.S. and the U.K, long-only salaries and hedge fund salaries are relatively equal on average. However, hedge fund bonuses are 2 to 3 times higher than those at long-only firms, and up to 4-5 times higher for some positions.In regard to salaries in the U.S., the size of the firm (commission spend) shows little correlation across positions in regard to salary. Bonuses, on average, we see larger firms pay more.Rightfully so, the experience level of respondents had the strongest correlation to a higher salary. PMs with 20+ years of experience cited salaries 50% higher on average than peers with less than 5 years. Bonuses followed suit, albeit to a lesser degree."Despite the world being as connected as ever, compensation variation exists for buy-side investors. Our new report hopes to shine a light on some of these differentiating factors, and allow buy-side portfolio managers, analysts, and traders, to accurately benchmark their compensation" said Will Llamas, Extel's Trading Lead.For more information and to receive a copy of the report, contact Will Llamas, on +1 212 224 3178 or will.llamas@extelinsights.com.To share your position on your website content, advertisements, communications and marketing collateral, please contact marketing@xtelinsights.com.Media contactDavid Bowen, Marketing Specialist – Extel. david.bowen@extelinsights.comAbout ExtelFor over 50 years Extel (formerly known as Institutional Investor Research) has offered highly respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings, providing independent feedback on the sell-side and corporate performance. Extel aims to be the first-choice for the independent validation of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community and has a global presence spanning Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America.

