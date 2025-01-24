Magnólias Ultra-Luxe Triplex Penthouse in São Paulo, Brazil To Sell at Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

26th Floor Penthouse, Condominio Parque Cidade Jardim, São Paulo, Brazil Exclusive triplex penthouse in secure Parque Cidade Jardim Unparalleled level of security, privacy, and luxury Multiple entertainment spaces, including a music studio and home cinema Impressive rooftop lounge with panoramic views of São Paulo's skyline

Set in a coveted Brazilian complex, the property is set to auction in cooperation with Patricia Dias of Bossa Nova Sotheby’s International Realty

This property offers a distinctive and elevated lifestyle in one of São Paulo’s most prestigious and secure neighborhoods” — Patricia Dias, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxurious 26th Floor Penthouse of the Magnólias Building, a sophisticated residence in the secure Parque Cidade Jardim condominium in São Paulo, Brazil, is heading to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Listed for US$13 million, the property will be offered in cooperation with Patricia Dias of Bossa Nova Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting bids are expected between US$4 million and US$8 million

Bidding is scheduled to open on 21 February, culminating live on 2 March at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida during ModaMiami, an annual multi-day luxury showcase, where a curation of the finest properties will be offered alongside rare and collectible cars to discerning luxury connoisseurs. The historic collaboration between Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and RM Sotheby’s will mark the first time ever that luxury real estate will be sold live at the ultimate East Coast event.

Spanning three floors of the Magnólias Building’s Tower 2, the residence is a masterpiece of modern design and luxury. The apartment features seven suites, expansive living spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and panoramic views of São Paulo’s skyline and lush green spaces. A chef’s kitchen, spa-like bathrooms, and bespoke finishes throughout highlight the attention to detail and quality of craftsmanship. The residence also includes a wine cellar, music studio, games room, eight-seat home theater, and multiple terraces—including a rooftop lounge—perfect for entertaining or enjoying quiet moments in the vibrant cityscape.

“This property offers a distinctive and elevated lifestyle in one of São Paulo’s most prestigious and secure neighborhoods,” said Dias. “Spanning nearly 1,400 square meters across three floors, and boasting panoramic views of São Paulo’s skyline, the penthouse perfectly combines privacy with proximity to the city’s cultural heart.”

Nestled in Cidade Jardim, one of São Paulo’s most prestigious residential areas, the Magnólias Building provides access to an array of upscale conveniences. From the exclusive Cidade Jardim Mall with its designer boutiques and gourmet dining options to private schools, parks, and cultural landmarks, this location epitomizes refined urban living. Residents also enjoy private amenities within the building, including a fitness center, swimming pool, helipad, and 24-hour concierge services.

"The Penthouse stands out as a rare property in São Paolo," said Zackary Wright, Vice President of Business Development, Asia Pacific at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "We’re eager to bring this property to auction, confident that our vast international reach will connect it with its perfect owner. The combination of sweeping views, luxurious finishes, and an unbeatable location makes this a rare and highly coveted opportunity."

Cidade Jardim, often referred to as the “Garden City,” is renowned for its tree-lined streets, high-end real estate, and vibrant cultural scene. Just minutes from the heart of São Paulo, this neighborhood offers a harmonious balance between tranquility and accessibility. With its proximity to financial centers, renowned restaurants, and entertainment venues, Cidade Jardim is a perfect blend of urban sophistication and residential charm.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

The Magnólias Building Penthouse in Condominio Parque Cidade Jardim is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

