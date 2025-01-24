Towards European food systems transition monitoring framework and indicators

The UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development

Goals (SDG) emphasise the need to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and

promote sustainable agriculture (SDG2). They also highlight the need to shift towards responsible

consumption and production practices throughout the food system (SDG12). On a European level, the

Farm to Fork Strategy forms a central component of the European Green Deal and aims to make the

European food systems more sustainable by 2030. Various regional and national policies have also

recognised the need to renew food systems, and different grassroot initiatives aim to support local

changes in food production and consumption.

Food systems serve a basic human need – nutrition – and has a major economic, social and environmental

importance. For example, some 13 million enterprises and 29 million workers produce, process, distribute,

prepare and sell food and beverages in the EU (EPRS, 2020). The food and drink industry is the largest

manufacturing sector in the EU economy. Agriculture is the source of 11% of all greenhouse gases emitted

in the EU, and it remains a significant contributor to biodiversity and habitat loss and to the emissions of

harmful air pollutants, such as ammonia as well as the most significant pressure impacting both surface

and groundwaters (EEA, 2017, 2024). Moreover, unhealthy diets, exposure to chemical residues in food

and packaging, and contamination of drinking water affect human health.

A rich array of issues needs to be addressed in order to successfully guide the food systems towards a

more sustainable direction. Abundant research has focused on identifying the key components of change

(Eakin et al., 2017; EEA, 2017; Kennedy et al., 2021; Maynard et al., 2020), including environmental issues

of food production and consumption, such as combating climate change and biodiversity loss, resource

overuse, and promoting circular economy. Social well-being also plays a crucial role, encompassing fair

working conditions throughout the food chain, promoting healthy diets for all, and reducing food waste.

Furthermore, ensuring economic viability of food systems involves keeping agriculture and aquaculture

competitive and resilient, supporting farmers and fishers in adopting sustainable practices, and generating

new economic opportunities through regeneration and renewal.

This complexity and diversity of issues pose a challenge for monitoring and assessing change but at the

same time they make food systems an interesting case. The overall goal of this scoping review is to support

the development of sustainability transition monitoring. More specifically, the aim is to build a prototype

framework featuring criteria, characteristics, and logic for monitoring systemic changes in food systems.

To achieve this, the report reviews various indicator sets, academic studies and case reports. It utilises and

builds on previous EEA and ETC ST (European Topic Centre on Sustainability Transition) work on food

systems sustainability measurement and assessment, while reviewing a variety of other selected cases. Particular emphasis is given to comprehensive or “holistic” indicator frameworks that aim to

characterise drivers and dynamics of systemic change throughout the food value chain, covering the

agriculture, aquaculture, and fisheries sectors. Sustainability indices aiming to aggregate multidimensional

issues into a single figure are not considered here.

This study employs a scoping study approach aiming for a wide-based overall picture. Instead of

conducting a systematic review focused on specific topics, perspectives or approaches, or an analysis

delving deep into individual cases or methods, it aims to select and compare a diverse set of cases that

illustrate different, potentially useful ways to use indicators to describe food systems transitions. Food

systems’ studies are considered a promising field that is highly relevant for sustainability transition, but

that remains relatively uncharted. For example, energy or transportation systems are much more often

addressed by transition studies and have more advanced and internationally established reporting and

monitoring schemes.

The scoping utilised the snowballing method, drawing on existing ETC work (e.g. Lorenz et al., 2024;

Haraldsson et al., 2024) and team members’ expert knowledge on relevant publications to review. The

project team initiated the mapping based on previous ETC ST work and other pertinent reports suggested

by EEA project managers (Chapter 2). Selection criterion during the pre-screening phase included the

capability to describe food systems in a comprehensive manner, potential for cross-country comparisons,

policy relevance and data availability. The chosen cases prioritise diversity in conceptual backgrounds,

institutional settings, and data sources, while avoiding overlaps.

The list of pre-screened cases is presented in Annex 1: From this list, the 18 most prominent and promising

cases were selected for analysis. A set of criteria to evaluate the selected cases was developed, aiming to

capture the essence of food systemstransition (Chapter 3). The criteria emphasise (i) the elements of food

systems identified, (ii) the relationships between the elements, and (iii) sustainability considerations.

Based on the evaluation, concrete proposals for food systems transition indicators are made (Chapter 4).

It should be noted that the main bulk of proposed indicators are already in use and represent readily

available cross-national and reliable data. This is supplemented with the project team’s indicator proposals

per evaluation criteria. The selection also indirectly highlights further development needs and data gaps –

various experimental indicators currently not capable of providing reliable cross-national picture exist.

Overall, the challenges and opportunities of sustainability transition monitoring faced in the food sector

provide lessons applicable to other sectors as well. Lessons for developing the European state of the

environment reporting beyond 2025 are drawn in Chapter 5.