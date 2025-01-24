Submit Release
MDC's Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center looking for volunteers

BRANSON, Mo. – Volunteers play valuable roles at a number of Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) facilities, including at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center.

People who are interested in volunteering at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center can learn more about the duties this role entails at an open house on Feb. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the center, which is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. During this open house, visitors will have a chance to interact with current volunteers and staff, fill out an application (if they’re interested in volunteering), and schedule a follow-up interview. If you cannot attend this event, volunteer applications can be emailed or picked up at the center. Information about this event can be found at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205955

Information can also by obtained by emailing MDC Naturalist Sara Caywood at:

Sara.Caywood@mdc.mo.gov.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs put on by Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

