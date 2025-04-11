Learn about rain gardens April 19 at MDC program in Joplin

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Rain gardens are environmentally friendly landscaping features that are gaining popularity with both residential and commercial property owners.

People can learn more about rain gardens April 19 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Native Plant Rain and H2O Gardens.” This free program will be 2-3 p.m. at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206838

In essence, a rain garden is a shallow depression that captures rainwater and holds this water until it is absorbed into the ground, evaporates, or is taken up by plants. In the process of performing these actions, rain gardens help slow soil erosion and the flow of pollutants. Rain garden plants can also provide aesthetic benefits and can furnish habitat for pollinating insects, birds, and other wildlife.

At the April 19 program, MDC Volunteer Engagement Specialist Jeff Cantrell will discuss the benefits of rain gardens. He will also have information about how homeowners and business owners can build rain gardens on their property.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.