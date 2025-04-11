Get naturescaping tips at April 19 MDC program in Joplin

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Many homeowners are discovering the benefits of landscaping with native plants. Plants that are naturally adapted to their surroundings tend to be less dependent on pesticides and watering hoses and, at the same time, friendlier to butterflies, songbirds, and other local wildlife.

Homeowners can learn more about using native plants at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Naturescaping for Beginners, Tried and True” program 10 a.m.-noon on April 19 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. People can register for this free program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206837

The April 19 program will include information about plant selection and how various plant species benefit wildlife. Homeowners can learn how to use landscaping designs to construct natural food webs that not only look aesthetically pleasing but also attract wildlife. In addition to giving homeowners landscaping ideas for their yards, this program will also have ideas for educators who want to start outdoor classrooms for their students. The event is free and designed for ages 16 and up.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.