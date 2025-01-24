- Utah's Employment Summary: December 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 24, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for December 2024 increased an estimated 2.6% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 44,800 jobs since December 2023. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,790,300.

December’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.5%. Approximately 62,650 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s November unemployment rate is unrevised at 3.5%. The December national unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point at 4.1%.

"Utah's labor market ended 2024 with strong growth across industries,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. "The decline in job openings dating back to 2022 seems to be leveling off, and the state's unemployment rate is holding steady. Entering 2025, the state's labor market is showing resilience and durable growth."

Utah’s December private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 2.2%, or a 32,800 job increase. Seven of the ten major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (16,600 jobs), professional and business services (7,300 jobs), and construction (6,500 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-4,700 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (-600 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.

