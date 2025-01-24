Detroit VA Healthcare System’s Hosted Cervical Cancer Awareness Event for Women Veterans

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Detroit VA hosted an event in honor of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month called ‘New Year, Self-Care’. It took place at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center on January 22, 2025. The event worked to stress the importance on getting screened for cancer and provided Women Veterans with resources to be the healthiest versions of themselves.At the event, Veterans had the opportunity to schedule cervical cancer screenings and receive HPV vaccinations, if they were deemed eligible. While enjoying a tea and hot chocolate bar, Veterans also learned about tai chi, the MOVE! Program, Whole Health, Fitness Center, Mental Health and proper form for pelvic health exercises."At our event, Women Veterans' wellness was the main focus,” said health promotion and disease prevention manager Bethany Phillips. “Our clinical team was available to provide cervical health education including the importance of screenings and other Healthy Living Programs.”The event had several dozen women attend who were passionate about increasing their awareness of Cervical Cancer and the various crucial screenings that the VA offers.“It is important to support events that allow our various services to connect directly with Veterans,” said Chris Cauley the Detroit VA Healthcare System’s executive director. “Providing information about the screenings and resources that are available to them allows Veterans to stay informed about their health. It’s our priority to ensure Veterans have access to care when they need it.”To learn about VA’s Screening and Immunization recommendations, visit https://www.prevention.va.gov/Healthy_Living/Get_Recommended_Screening_Tests_and_Immunizations.asp About John D. Dingell Medical CenterSince 1939, the John D. Dingell has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. In 1996, the medical center moved from Allen Park, Michigan to the current location on John R. in Detroit. One of the newer VA facilities in the country, we consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. Services are available to more than 330,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This population represents approximately forty-four percent of the Veteran population in the lower peninsula of Michigan. For more information, visit www.va.gov/detroit-health-care

