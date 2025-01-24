OHRV Accident in Wakefield

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

January 24, 2025 Wakefield, NH – On January 22, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an OHRV accident with injury in Wakefield. Hayden Cyr, 28, of Wakefield was operating his friend’s ATV on a private road when he lost control of the machine and struck a tree. Wakefield Ambulance took Cyr to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Cyr was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, which took the brunt of the impact. NH Fish and Game would like to remind operators to always wear a helmet and to ride within your capabilities, especially on vehicles you are not familiar with. Like this: Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.