OHRV Accident in Wakefield

Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre
January 24, 2025

Wakefield, NH – On January 22, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an OHRV accident with injury in Wakefield. Hayden Cyr, 28, of Wakefield was operating his friend’s ATV on a private road when he lost control of the machine and struck a tree. Wakefield Ambulance took Cyr to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Cyr was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, which took the brunt of the impact. NH Fish and Game would like to remind operators to always wear a helmet and to ride within your capabilities, especially on vehicles you are not familiar with.

