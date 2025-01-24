Submit Release
Maine Surplus Property – January Update for Educational Institutions

If you missed the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Newsroom article with details about the Maine Surplus Property Donee Program, you can read it here.

Does your school need desks, filing cabinets, or other furniture? Could your custodial crew use additional cleaning/maintenance supplies or equipment? Is your career and technical education program looking for used computers, vehicles, or machinery as a refurbishing project?

Maine Surplus Property has these and other items available! Open this PDF to view some of the current inventory.

Approved donees may stop by Maine Surplus Property at 85 Leighton Road in Augusta on Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to purchase items from the warehouse or auction yard.

Not an approved donee yet? Members of the general public may purchase items during the Maine Surplus Property public sale on the second Friday of each month.

For more information, please visit Maine Surplus Property. You can also sign up here to receive automatic updates!

