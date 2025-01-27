Tower Partners Successfully Executes the Sale of Baltimore’s Route One Apparel

Ervin M. Terwilliger

Route One was acquired by Maryland Brand Management, a Baltimore-based company specializing in promotional product distribution.

It is an incredible deal that celebrates all that Ali has accomplished since starting the business in her dorm room at the University of Maryland.” — Ervin M. Terwilliger

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Partners announced today that it has successfully executed the sale of Route One Apparel, a popular Maryland company that has built a broad following selling Maryland-themed clothing and merchandise.Route One was acquired by Maryland Brand Management , a Baltimore-based company specializing in promotional product distribution selling everything from apparel, backpacks, coolers, pens and other products. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.Ali von Paris, founder and CEO of Route One, will become Chief Visionary Officer of the combined companies. She started Route One in 2010 in her dorm room while attending the University of Maryland.“Through this partnership with MD-Brand and CEO Garrett Pfeifer, I now have the support and resources to take Route One Apparel to even greater heights,” von Paris said in a statement posted on Facebook.“It is an incredible deal that celebrates all that Ali has accomplished since starting the business in her dorm room at the University of Maryland,” said Ervin M. Terwilliger , CEO and founder of Tower Partners, which represented Route One Apparel in the transaction. “She now becomes part of a bigger organization that is also Maryland based and will continue to grow.”Since its start in 2008, Tower has completed more than 300 deals. The firm, which has offices in Baltimore, MD, New York, NY, New Canaan, CT, and Denver, CO, specializes in the lower middle market investment bank with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses. The firm also has a national footprint and international reach.About Tower PartnersHeadquartered in Columbia, MD, Tower Partners is the premier private investment bank servicing the lower middle market. Tower’s team has completed engagements with more than $15 billion in transaction value. It specializes in providing Wall Street level investment banking to main street, with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses in the lower middle market. The company has offices in Columbia, MD, Baltimore, MD, New York, NY, New Canaan, CT and Denver, CO. Its Columbia office is located at 5950 Symphony Woods Rd., Suite 302, Columbia, MD, 21044. For more information click https://www.towerpartners.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.