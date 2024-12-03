Think Consulting Names Sharon Gibala-Donatelli Senior Director, Growth to Lead Marketing and Branding Division

Sharon Gibala-Donatelli Joe Poling

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Think Consulting , a premier consulting firm dedicated to providing exceptional strategic leadership and business solutions, announced today that it has named Sharon Gibala-Donatelli , Senior Director of Growth-Principal Marketing Consultant.Gibala-Donatelli will lead and expand Think’s marketing and branding division which offers marketing services to new and existing clients that include marketing, brand strategy and execution, digital services, search engine optimization, graphics, and multi-channel content management.“With more than a decade of experience in marketing coupled with a background in broadcast journalism, Sharon brings a range of talents and deep experience to expand our marketing and branding business line,” said Joe Poling , Think’s President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Bringing on Sharon is an investment in a business line driven by client demand and our commitment to delivering value for our clients.”Gibala-Donatelli said, “Marketing is a key component for executives who want to promote their products and services, build reputation, and tell their story.”“Keeping abreast of marketing trends, social media, branding strategies and artificial intelligence can be overwhelming,” she added. “We can alleviate the strain by operating as an in-house marketing service or support an existing team at a fraction of the price that global consultants command.”Before joining Think, Gibala-Donatelli was the founder and head of SGD Marketing, which she started in 2011. She also was a general assignment and traffic reporter at WJZ CBS in Baltimore from 2004 to 2020. Gibala-Donatelli received a Master of Science in Management of Public Relations and Management of Marketing in 2015. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in communications.Think has been one of SGD Marketing’s clients for several years, and Gibala-Donatelli has worked closely with Think founder and CEO Tony Gruebl. Her new position at Think formalizes the relationship to not only meet client demand but enable CEOs and marketing experts to transform their businesses.“It's an opportunity of a lifetime for me to work with the talented Think team and a friend in Tony Gruebl who I know and trust,” Gibala-Donatelli said.About Think: Your Trusted Partner for Strategic Leadership SolutionsThink Consulting prides itself on being a premier consulting firm dedicated to providing exceptional strategic leadership and business solutions. Our comprehensive suite of services is designed to meet the dynamic needs of businesses across various industries, with a strong emphasis on delivering top-tier fractional C-suite and interim executive services. We love the challenge of what we do, and our clients recognize that passion. Our mission is to empower businesses with the leadership and strategic insight needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Whether you require part-time executive guidance or interim leadership during critical periods, our team of experienced professionals is here to support your success. For more information visit Think at https://thinkconsulting.com

