Animal Feed Market From 2025 to 2034: Projections Show US$ 1,246.43 Billion With a Remarkable 7.5% CAGR

Animal Feed Market

The elevated demand for animal-procured food commodities such as meat, dairy, and eggs are driving the market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our animal feed market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡’𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.5% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 557.67 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 1,246.43 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Animal husbandry is a massive industry and the animals that are nurtured are looked after in the best feasible way. So as to sanction that the optimum advantage can be procured by them, they are required to be kept nourished and robust. This is obtained with the usage of animal feeds, which usually indicates that the food is provided to the animals instead of what they herbage on by themselves.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Traditional feed is utilized to indicate food fragments as detected in every house, and the by-products are acquired from industries connected to food processing. Growing concentration on animal health and nourishment push the animal feed market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Escalating Disposable Income: Escalating disposable income, altering lifestyles, and growing consciousness regarding health and nutrition have caused an escalated demand for elevated standard meat and meat-dependent commodities, which is boosting the demand for animal feed market growth.Growing Population: With the surging worldwide population, there is a growing demand for protein-abundant foods. This has caused a notable rise in livestock production, thus pushing the market growth.Surging Focus on Animal Health: The growing concentration on animal health and nutrition is a prominent revenue contributor. With the surging consumer consciousness, consumers are looking for commodities that are nutrient impenetrable liberated from antibiotics and alternate detrimental chemicals.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Royal Agrifirm Group• Alltech• BRF• DaChan Food (Asia) Limited• De Heus Animal Nutrition• ForFarmers• Guangdong HAID Group Co., Ltd.• Kent Nutrition Group• New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd.• Smithfield Foods, Inc• Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.• Tyson Foods, Inc.• Evonik Industries AG• BASF SE𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The animal feed market segmentation is based on type, livestock, form, composition, and region.• Based on type analysis, the amino acids segment held the largest market share. This is due to them playing a significant role in prohibiting nail and skin problems in animals.• Based on livestock analysis, the poultry segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the surging population, which is causing a notable rise in poultry farms and the aggregate of poultry feed generated.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the animal feed market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the growing demand for meat and dairy commodities.North America: North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region’s notable rise in meat intake across North America and the application of strict directives fuels the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the animal feed market?The market size was valued at USD 557.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,246.43 billion by 2034.What are the quantitative units covered in the animal feed market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.Which region held the largest market share?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest region-wise market share in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Beef Jerky Market:Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market:Rice Husk Ash Market:Bread Improvers Market:Food Preservatives Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 