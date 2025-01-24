SDDOT Seeks Public Input on U.S. Highway 16 Reconstruction Project in Custer

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

Contact:

Ryon Bollinger, Road Design Engineer, 605-773-8163

CUSTER, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, for the proposed reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 16 in Custer. The public meeting open house will be held at the Custer County Courthouse Annex, located at 447 Crook St. in Custer. The purpose of the meeting is to inform area residents of the proposed reconstruction of U.S. Highway 16 from 4th Street in Custer to north of Buckhorn Loop.

A short presentation will be shared at 6 p.m. The public meeting will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with design staff. Representatives from the SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. The opportunity to provide written comments will also be available at the public meeting. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. For those who cannot attend the public meeting, or desire additional information on the proposed project, information is available online on the SDDOT website athttps://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_2049.The website also allows for the submission of written comments. Written comments for this public meeting will be accepted until Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, please contact Ryon Bollinger, Road Design Engineer, at 605-773-8163 or via email at Ryon.Bollinger@state.sd.us.

