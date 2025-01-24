Polymyositis Market Set for Strong Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s report on Polymyositis comprehensively analyzes the epidemiology and market trends across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Polymyositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Polymyositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Polymyositis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Polymyositis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Polymyositis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Polymyositis Market Report:

• The Polymyositis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of polymyositis across the 7MM were estimated at nearly 80,000.

• Among European countries, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of polymyositis, with approximately 9,000 cases, followed by France with around 7,000 cases. Spain reported the lowest number of cases, with about 3,000.

• In Japan, there were nearly 12,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of polymyositis in 2023, accounting for around 16% of the total 7MM cases. Female patients were more affected than males, with approximately 9,000 female cases and 3,000 male cases.

• The market size for polymyositis in the U.S. was the largest among the 7MM, accounting for about USD 86 million in 2023. This is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period.

• In 2023, the prevalence of polymyositis was highest in the U.S. among the 7MM, with around 37,000 cases. This number is expected to grow by 2034.

• The total market size for polymyositis in the 7MM was approximately USD 114 million in 2023, with expected growth during the forecast period.

• In January 2025, RESTEM announced that the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for its Restem-L program, using umbilical cord outer lining stem cells (ULSCs) to treat polymyositis and dermatomyositis (PM/DM), now classified as Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy (IIM). This follows the recent Orphan Drug Designation for Restem-L in IIM.

• Emerging therapies include SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab), Dazukibart (PF-06823859), Enpatoran (M5049), and others.

• Leading companies in the polymyositis market include Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Kezar Life Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ONO Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, Immunoforge, Restem, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

• The Polymyositis market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Polymyositis Overview

Polymyositis is a disorder of inflammatory myopathies characterized pathologically by the presence of inflammatory infiltrates in striated muscle. The foremost clinical manifestation of polymyositis is proximal muscle weakness. The etiology of polymyositis is unknown, but current evidence suggests that it is an autoimmune disorder. The prevalence of idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (IIMs) is fairly low as reported by different research. Polymyositis is rare in childhood and presents mainly after the second decade of life, and the most common time of presentation is between 45 and 60 years of age. Polymyositis can affect people of all ages but most commonly presents between 50 and 70 years. Polymyositis is rarely seen in people younger than 18 and is twice as common among females as males.

Get a Free sample for the Polymyositis Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/polymyositis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Polymyositis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Polymyositis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Polymyositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Polymyositis

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Polymyositis

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Polymyositis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Polymyositis epidemiology trends @ Polymyositis Epidemiology Forecast

Polymyositis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Polymyositis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the uptake of polymyositis in the market by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and the sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Polymyositis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Polymyositis Therapies and Key Companies

• SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab): AstraZeneca

• Dazukibart (PF-06823859): Pfizer

• Enpatoran (M5049): Merck KGaA

Polymyositis Market Strengths

• The increasing prevalence of polymyositis, particularly in the U.S., coupled with the anticipated growth in market size, presents a strong opportunity for sustained growth in the polymyositis market, with a CAGR of 15.8% expected during the forecast period.

• The approval and development of innovative treatments, such as Restem-L and SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab), offer a significant advantage in addressing the unmet needs of patients with polymyositis, creating a promising outlook for treatment options.

Polymyositis Market Opportunities

• As polymyositis is an underserved rare disease, the ongoing development of emerging therapies like Dazukibart (PF-06823859) and Enpatoran (M5049) provides an opportunity to enhance therapeutic options, improving patient outcomes and expanding market potential.

• With new treatments targeting polymyositis and dermatomyositis (classified as IIM), including Restem-L's potential, there is an opportunity for companies to address a broader spectrum of inflammatory muscle diseases, potentially expanding their market reach and pipeline.

Scope of the Polymyositis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Polymyositis Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Kezar Life Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ONO Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, Immunoforge, Restem, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

• Key Polymyositis Therapies: SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab), Dazukibart (PF-06823859), Enpatoran (M5049), and others.

• Polymyositis Therapeutic Assessment: Polymyositis currently marketed, and Polymyositis emerging therapies

• Polymyositis Market Dynamics: Polymyositis market drivers and Polymyositis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Polymyositis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Polymyositis Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Polymyositis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Polymyositis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Polymyositis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Polymyositis

3. SWOT analysis of Polymyositis

4. Polymyositis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Polymyositis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Polymyositis Disease Background and Overview

7. Polymyositis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Polymyositis

9. Polymyositis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Polymyositis Unmet Needs

11. Polymyositis Emerging Therapies

12. Polymyositis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Polymyositis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Polymyositis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Polymyositis Market Drivers

16. Polymyositis Market Barriers

17. Polymyositis Appendix

18. Polymyositis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.