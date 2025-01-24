Multiple Sclerosis Market Poised for Significant Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s report on Multiple Sclerosis comprehensively analyzes the epidemiology and market trends across the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Multiple Sclerosis Market Report:

• The Multiple Sclerosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, the total prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis in the United States were estimated at 728,000. These figures are expected to change significantly by 2034.

• In 2023, gender-based segmentation of multiple sclerosis cases in Germany showed around 61,000 cases in males and 150,000 cases in females.

• In the UK, when categorized by phenotype, a notable disparity in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis was observed, with a higher incidence of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) compared to Clinically Isolated Syndrome, Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS), and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS). Approximately 80,000 cases of RRMS were recorded in 2023, and these numbers are expected to fluctuate further through 2034.

• In France, about 79,000 prevalent cases of multiple sclerosis were recorded in 2023, with expected changes by 2034.

• The market size for multiple sclerosis in the U.S. was approximately USD 20,559 million in 2023, with significant growth expected by 2034 at a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the study period (2020–2034).

• The U.S. accounts for the largest share of the multiple sclerosis market, comprising approximately 80% of the total 7MM market size.

• Emerging therapies such as CNM-Au8 and others have the potential to create significant shifts in the multiple sclerosis market.

• In December 2024, Sanofi announced that the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to tolebrutinib for the treatment of non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS), following positive results from the HERCULES phase 3 study, showing potential in delaying disability progression.

• In October 2024, SetPoint Medical received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the FDA to study its proprietary neuroimmune modulation platform in individuals with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

• In September 2024, Roche announced FDA approval for OCREVUS ZUNOVO™ (ocrelizumab & hyaluronidase-ocsq) for relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). This first subcutaneous injection for both forms of MS is administered by a healthcare professional twice a year in about 10 minutes, offering expanded treatment options.

• Emerging therapies include CNM-Au8, IMS001, Fenebrutinib (GDC-0853, RG7845), and others.

• Leading companies in the multiple sclerosis market include Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Clene Nanomedicine, Sanofi, Merck Healthcare KGaA, TG Therapeutics, Inc., Apimeds Inc., Bayer HealthCare, Novartis, Biogen, Alkermes, Genentech, and others.

• The Multiple Sclerosis market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable autoimmune disorder that impacts the central nervous system. In MS, the body’s immune system generates cells and antibodies that attack myelin, the fatty substance that insulates and protects nerve fibers. This condition is typically marked by episodes of neurological impairment followed by periods of remission.

The destruction of myelin leads to the formation of scar tissue (sclerosis), and in many cases, the nerve fibers themselves are also damaged. When the myelin sheath or nerve fibers are harmed, the transmission of nerve impulses to and from the brain and spinal cord becomes distorted or disrupted.

Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Multiple Sclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent cases of Multiple Sclerosis

• Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Multiple Sclerosis

• Phenotype-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Multiple Sclerosis

• Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Multiple Sclerosis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Multiple Sclerosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Multiple Sclerosis Therapies and Key Companies

• CNM-Au8: Clene Nanomedicine

• IMS001: ImStem Biotechnology

• Fenebrutinib (GDC-0853, RG7845): Hoffmann-La Roche

Multiple Sclerosis Market Strengths

• With the United States accounting for 80% of the 7MM multiple sclerosis market and many prevalent cases, the market is poised for continued growth, offering substantial revenue opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and stakeholders in the MS treatment space.

• The approval of breakthrough therapies such as tolebrutinib and OCREVUS ZUNOVO™, along with emerging treatments like CNM-Au8, promises to expand and diversify treatment options for MS patients, addressing various forms and subtypes of the disease.

Multiple Sclerosis Market Opportunities

• With the growing pipeline of emerging therapies, including CNM-Au8 and others, there is an opportunity to introduce new and more effective treatments, especially for underserved subtypes like secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).

• Rising awareness and improved diagnostic capabilities could lead to earlier diagnosis and better management of multiple sclerosis, creating opportunities for preventive and therapeutic interventions across global markets.

Scope of the Multiple Sclerosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Multiple Sclerosis Companies: Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Clene Nanomedicine, Sanofi, Merck Healthcare KGaA, TG Therapeutics, Inc., Apimeds Inc., Bayer HealthCare, Novartis, Biogen, Alkermes, Genentech, and others.

• Key Multiple Sclerosis Therapies: CNM-Au8, IMS001, Fenebrutinib (GDC-0853, RG7845), and others.

• Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple Sclerosis current marketed and Multiple Sclerosis emerging therapies

• Multiple Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Multiple Sclerosis market drivers and Multiple Sclerosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Multiple Sclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Multiple Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

