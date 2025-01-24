Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Poised for Significant Expansion by 2034, Says DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s report on Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane comprehensively analyzes the epidemiology and market trends across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Report:

• The Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, the highest number of incident cases of anti-GBM disease in the 7MM was observed in the United States, with over 500 cases.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of incident cases of anti-GBM disease, followed by France. Spain reported the lowest number of cases.

• The disease predominantly affects two age groups: young people aged 20-30 and individuals aged 60 and older.

• Standard treatment for anti-GBM disease includes plasmapheresis to rapidly remove the pathogenic autoantibody, alongside cyclophosphamide and corticosteroids to inhibit further autoantibody production and reduce end-organ inflammation.

• In the United States, the anti-GBM market size was approximately USD 15.5 million in 2023. This market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by improvements in global healthcare spending.

• The U.S. holds the largest anti-GBM market share in the 7MM, with an estimated market size of USD 15.5 million in 2023.

• Anti-GBM disease is an ultra-rare and severe condition, affecting around 1-1.5 people per million annually. Many patients experience significant kidney dysfunction, often requiring chronic dialysis and/or kidney transplantation.

• The anti-GBM disease pipeline is currently limited but includes one promising drug, IDEFIRIX (Imlifidase/HMed-IdeS), which is in Phase III clinical development.

• Key companies involved in the anti-GBM market include Hansa Biopharma, among others.

• The Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Overview

Anti-GBM disease is a rare but serious autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the kidneys and lungs. Anti-GBM disease may affect only the kidneys; however, when it causes both kidney and lung disease, it is called Goodpasture’s syndrome. In anti-GBM disease, the immune system mistakenly makes “anti-GBM antibodies” that attack the lungs and kidneys, leading to bleeding and inflammation in the organs. It is also characterized by the inflammation of the filtering structures (glomeruli) of the kidneys (glomerulonephritis) and excessive bleeding into the lungs (pulmonary hemorrhaging).

Get a Free sample for the Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/anti-glomerular-basement-membrane-anti-gbm-disease-market-insights?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease

• Age-specific Incident Cases of Anti-GBM Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane epidemiology trends @ Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Epidemiology Forecast

Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Therapies and Key Companies

• IDEFIRIX (Imlifidase/HMed-IdeS): Hansa Biopharma

Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Strengths

• The potential of IDEFIRIX (Imlifidase/HMed-IdeS), currently in Phase III clinical development, offers a promising treatment option for anti-GBM disease, which could improve patient outcomes and address unmet medical needs in this ultra-rare condition.

• Increased healthcare spending globally is likely to drive further growth in the anti-GBM market, providing better access to diagnosis, treatment options, and care for patients with this rare disease.

Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Opportunities

• Due to the rarity of anti-GBM disease, there's an opportunity to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and the general public, potentially leading to earlier diagnoses and improved treatment outcomes.

• With limited therapies currently available, the development of new drugs targeting anti-GBM disease presents significant opportunities for market growth and the potential for better patient management, reducing the need for costly long-term interventions like dialysis or transplantation.

Scope of the Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Companies: Hansa Biopharma, among others.

• Key Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Therapies: IDEFIRIX (Imlifidase/HMed-IdeS) and others.

• Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Therapeutic Assessment: Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane current marketed and Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane emerging therapies

• Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Dynamics: Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane market drivers and Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane

3. SWOT analysis of Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane

4. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Overview at a Glance

6. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Disease Background and Overview

7. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane

9. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Unmet Needs

11. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Emerging Therapies

12. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Drivers

16. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Market Barriers

17. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Appendix

18. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.