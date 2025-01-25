Middle East's Biggest event on Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petroproducts to be held in Dubai

Rex Conference 2025 4th 5th February

Dubai to host the biggest event on Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petroproducts on February 4th & 5th 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Deira

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 will take place on February 4th and 5th, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Deira, Dubai. The theme is focused on addressing the global energy trilemma—security, affordability, and sustainability—and the event aims to foster an open dialogue among key stakeholders to build a secure and sustainable energy future.Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 is set to bring together over 400 participants from 30+ countries along with 30+ exhibition stalls, all under one roof. The event will provide an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and explore the latest advancements in bitumen, petrochemicals, and petroproducts.India's Booming Infrastructure and Rising Bitumen Demand:India's infrastructure development is surging, driven by the government's increasing capital expenditure (capex) on roads and railways. The Centre allocated Rs 2.64 lakh crore to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in FY24, which was further increased to Rs 2.72 lakh crore in the FY2025 budget. This allocation is expected to rise again in FY26, reflecting India's ambitious plans for highway and infrastructure growth.This unprecedented focus on infrastructure has significantly boosted demand for high-quality, durable bitumen. The Middle East, a key supplier to India, plays a critical role in supporting these projects, particularly through sustainable and polymer-modified bitumen technologies. The Rex Global Expo & Conference 2025 serves as a vital platform to strengthen these collaborations, ensuring innovation and supply chain excellence.Meet BlackGold Co:BlackGold Co, founded in 2004, stands as a premier producer and exporter of premium bitumen in Iran and the Middle East. With a robust daily production capacity of 5,000 tons and 15,000 drums, they lead the market in diverse bitumen grades. Combining cutting-edge technology with local expertise, BlackGold Co fuels economic growth while serving clients across Asia and Africa. A trusted name in the global bitumen industry, they continue to drive innovation and excellence.What's in Store at Rex Fuels 2025?1. Global Innovations: Witness cutting-edge advancements in sustainable bitumen, polymer-modified solutions, and petrochemical technologies driving future infrastructure.2. Unparalleled Networking: Meet decision-makers, investors, and industry pioneers, creating opportunities for strategic partnerships.3. Market Insights: Explore growth prospects in emerging markets and gain actionable insights from global leaders.4. State-of-the-Art Exhibitions: Engage with over 25 exhibitors showcasing innovative solutions to transform the bitumen and petrochemical sectors.Why Attend Rex Global Expo & Conference 2025?Fueling Innovation, Forging Connections, Driving GrowthRex Global Expo & Conference 2025 is the ultimate platform where innovation meets opportunity. Here's why you can't afford to miss it:1. Discover Cutting-Edge Solutions: Explore the latest advancements in sustainable bitumen, petrochemicals, and polymer-modified technologies.2. Unparalleled Networking: Connect with 500+ industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators from 30+ countries.3. Expand Your Market Reach: Unlock new business opportunities and gain insights into emerging markets.4. Stay Ahead of Trends: Learn from global experts shaping the future of infrastructure and petrochemicals.5. Experience the Best: Engage with 25+ exhibitors showcasing state-of-the-art technologies and solutions.Join the MovementBe part of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 and experience a platform that drives progress, innovation, and sustainability in the bitumen and petrochemical industries. From expanding your business to gaining insights into global trends, this is the event where the future takes shape.Don't miss this opportunity to connect, collaborate, and innovate. See you in Dubai!For more information, visit www.rexconferences.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.