Grammy Winner Ann Nesby Teams with R.L., Lead Singer of Platinum-Selling Group Next, for Soulful Love Anthem 'My Man'

Cover Art for Ann Nesby's "My Man"

Nesby’s Latest Single Celebrates Love, Loyalty, and Resilience, Arriving Just in Time for Valentine’s Season

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two-time Grammy winner Ann Nesby, celebrated for her powerful vocals and timeless hits, has released her latest single, “My Man.” The song, co-written with R.L., lead vocalist of the platinum-selling R&B group Next (“Too Close,” “Wifey”), and Brian Cook, blends modern R&B with soulful influences to create a heartfelt anthem about enduring love.“My Man” explores themes central to Nesby’s artistry: love, loyalty, and resilience. “This song is about love and loyalty that endures life’s challenges,” Nesby said. “It reflects my personal journey while celebrating the love stories that inspire my music.”The release coincides with the Valentine’s season and has already garnered early airplay on SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul, Music Choice, and iHeartMedia stations. Distributed through her independent label, It’s Time Child Records, in partnership with GoDigiPath, LLC, and ADA Worldwide (a Warner Music Group division), the single is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major platforms.This new release follows Nesby’s remarkable year in 2024, which included a standout performance at the 66th Grammy Awards alongside Jon Batiste, revisiting her Grammy-winning anthem “Optimistic.” She also made a surprise appearance during Usher’s Past, Present, and Future tour. Known for hits such as “Put It on Paper” and “I Apologize,” Nesby has collaborated with music legends like Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Luther Vandross, Patti LaBelle, and Sting.Dedicated to her husband and manager, Tim Lee, “My Man” stands as a personal yet universal love anthem that highlights Nesby’s ability to connect deeply with her audience.“My Man” is streaming now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube . For more information and updates, visit www.annnesby.com ###

"My Man" Lyric Video - Ann Nesby

