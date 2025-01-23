Senate Bill 173 Printer's Number 111

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 111

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

173

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BROWN, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-

HILL, COSTA, KANE, CULVER, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO,

MASTRIANO, VOGEL AND DUSH, JANUARY 23, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for

veteran of Korean Armed Forces.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 105. Veteran of Korean Armed Forces.

(a) Eligibility.-- Any resident of this Commonwealth who is

an eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces and a duly

naturalized citizen of the United States shall be afforded the

same rights, benefits, recognition and privileges as afforded to

veterans of the Pennsylvania military forces.

(b) Proof of service.--Any appropriate Commonwealth agency

or department may request supporting documentation to determine

that an individual applying for benefits or recognition is an

eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces. A request may

