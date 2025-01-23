Senate Bill 173 Printer's Number 111
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 111
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
173
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BROWN, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-
HILL, COSTA, KANE, CULVER, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO,
MASTRIANO, VOGEL AND DUSH, JANUARY 23, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for
veteran of Korean Armed Forces.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 105. Veteran of Korean Armed Forces.
(a) Eligibility.-- Any resident of this Commonwealth who is
an eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces and a duly
naturalized citizen of the United States shall be afforded the
same rights, benefits, recognition and privileges as afforded to
veterans of the Pennsylvania military forces.
(b) Proof of service.--Any appropriate Commonwealth agency
or department may request supporting documentation to determine
that an individual applying for benefits or recognition is an
eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces. A request may
