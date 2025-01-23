Senate Bill 174 Printer's Number 112
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - (iii) Projects on lands that are known to be
currently contaminated by the release of regulated
substances as defined in section 103 of the act of May
19, 1995 (P.L.4, No.2), known as the Land Recycling and
Environmental Remediation Standards Act.
(iv) Transmission projects.
(5) If a permit application is denied, the department or
conservation district shall notify the applicant in writing
within five business days of denying the permit application.
The notification shall specify the justification for denying
the permit application, including citing the relevant law or
regulation of this Commonwealth which is not sufficiently
addressed in the permit.
Section 4. Compliance with laws of this Commonwealth.
The department or a conservation district shall utilize a
general permit to implement this act. The general permit shall
impose only those terms that are strictly necessary to ensure
compliance with the laws of this Commonwealth administered by
the department.
Section 5. Fees.
A permit application shall be accompanied by a $500
administrative filing fee, plus an additional $100 for each
disturbed acre. Fees shall be paid to the primary reviewing
entity in the event that both the department and a conservation
district complete the review. No earlier than three years after
the effective date of this section, the Environmental Quality
Board may, by regulation, increase the fee to cover the
administrative costs of processing the permit applications.
Section 6. Quarterly reports.
(a) Contents.--The department shall submit a quarterly
20250SB0174PN0112 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.