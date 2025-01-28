Honghua Lang Illuminates Global Landmarks, Bringing the World Together for a Joyous Chinese New Year

BEIJING, CHINA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the eve of Chinese New Year 2025, the world joined in commemorating the first-ever Chinese New Year recognized on UNESCO's "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity." In celebration of this milestone, Honghua Lang, a leading name in Chinese Baijiu, lit up iconic landmarks across the globe in radiant "Chinese Red," presenting a breathtaking visual and cultural spectacle. This historic moment honors the cultural richness of Chinese New Year while offering a heartfelt gift to the world.From Times Square in New York City to Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, from Leicester Square in London to Corso Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, and from Shinjuku in Tokyo to Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, Honghua Lang united continents through a shared celebration of culture. With a presence spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, the campaign delivered the essence of Chinese New Year to audiences worldwide, inviting global communities to embrace the joy of a vibrant "Red-Hot Chinese New Year."Celebrating Heritage, Telling the Chinese StoryChinese Baijiu and the Lunar New Year are integral pillars of China’s cultural heritage, symbolizing tradition, history, and unity. Through a modern lens, Honghua Lang brought these symbols to life by illuminating global landmarks, sharing an immersive story of Chinese culture on the world stage.“Honghua Lang’s global campaign is more than a visual celebration—it is an invitation for audiences worldwide to experience the joy and meaning of Chinese New Year,” said a spokesperson for Honghua Lang. “By connecting the world through Chinese Red and Baijiu, we hope to foster cultural appreciation, connection, and shared joy.”This initiative embodies the belief that “the more unique the culture, the more universal its appeal.” Beyond its visual impact, the campaign conveyed the profound depth and vitality of Chinese traditions while bridging the gap between cultural heritage and contemporary global relevance.A Shared Global CelebrationAs a trailblazer in China’s Baijiu industry, Honghua Lang continues to champion the international promotion of Chinese culture. By leveraging digital out-of-home media platforms in prominent global markets, this campaign transformed Chinese New Year into an inclusive, multicultural celebration. It also positioned Baijiu, an essential element of China’s heritage, as a symbol of warmth, unity, and sophistication.About Honghua LangHonghua Lang is an industry leader in Chinese Baijiu, celebrated for its distinctive sauce-aroma brewing craftsmanship and unparalleled flavor. In 2024, Honghua Lang achieved the distinction of being the top-selling sauce-style Baijiu brand in China’s banquet market, further cementing its reputation as a trusted choice for significant celebrations. With a commitment to innovation and heritage, Honghua Lang is dedicated to sharing the artistry and culture of Chinese Baijiu with the world, offering a timeless yet modern expression of China’s rich traditions.

