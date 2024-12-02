Reshaping the future of plastic value chain: highlights at the midpoint of INC-5

As one of the side events themed Rethinking Plastic Life during the INC-5, on 27 November 2024, the Green Recycling Plastic Supply Chain Group (GRPG),together with the Foreign Environmental Cooperation Center(FECO) of China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), Research Institute for Environmental Innovation (Suzhou) Tsinghua and All-China Environment Federation convened policy makers, industry and business leaders, international organizations to share insights and practices on circular pathways for industries and business and provide recommendations to facilitating the process of developing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution including in the marine environment, in Busan, South Korea.Built on the consensus that addressing the plastic pollution requires cooperation throughout the entire value chain, three government officials from the MEE, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT), along with representatives from thinktanks and industrial platforms shared the high-level policy design, strategy on plastic pollution prevention and control as well as implementation measures and standardization tools for the plastic industry and business in China.Deputy Director-General Wen Xuefeng from the Department of Solid Wastes and Chemicals of MEE, pointed out that plastic itself is not pollutant. The primary cause of plastic pollution lies in the improper management of plastic waste.Addressing plastic pollution is not only a critical part of solid waste management and pollution control efforts but also a significant contribution to combating climate change and protecting biodiversity.China has extensive experience in managing plastic pollution. On one hand, it focuses on environmental governance through laws, regulations, and policies; on the other, it emphasizes sustainable consumption and production. Throughout this process, China prioritizes the management of the entire value chain of the plastics industry.As emphasized by Mr. Mo Hongpin, Director of the Department of Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilization of MIIT, China has been actively taking measures to promote green manufacturing, establish green factories, promote eco-design, develop green supply chain, so as to increase the supplyment of green plastic products. China also strengthens innovation in plastic recycling technologies, promotes the effective utilization of recycled plastics in multiple sectors.Lou Pengkang, Deputy Director from the Department of Resource Conservation and Environmental Protection of NDRC, said that China has taken many actions and made significant achievements in the source control of plastic pollution, the ability to clean up plastic waste, the recycling of waste plastics, and the establishment of an advanced governance model that can be replicated and promoted by establishing an effective plastic pollution control system. He called on all countries to build consensus and pool their efforts to accelerate the negotiation process of plastic treaty, and respect the varied conditions of each country in the negotiations. Adhere to the problem-oriented approach and take classified control measures for different types of plastic products; Adhering to the concept of whole-chain governance, promote green design on the production side, encourage the development of alternative products on the consumption side, and vigorously promote waste recycling on the disposal side.Mr. Yao Xin, Vice President of Research Institute for Environmental Innovation (Suzhou),Tsinghua suggests rebuilding the plastic recycling economic chain to address plastic pollution. This requires systematic planning throughout the life cycle of plastic products, fully engaging all relevant stakeholders including governments, producers and users.More ambitious goals on circular economy could be set, focusing on more ambitious global rates of plastic recycling and regulated disposal, and reducing the plastic leakage. He also suggests introducing recycled plastics to global carbon markets and national voluntary contributions (NDCs), advancing the development of national-based recycling systems, and improving national capabilities for recycling and disposal.Man Juan, Chief of the International Exchange Division of the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF), shared insights on the industry’s exploration and practices in addressing plastic pollution and building a circular economy. She stated:“Under China’s overarching framework for plastic pollution control, the industry needs to develop a model that is both sustainable and competitive to implement the circular economy effectively. To achieve this, we must work together to establish a circular ecosystem where every stakeholder in the chain undergoes necessary changes and adjustments to ensure the entire system aligns and adapts cohesively.”Deputy Director Hou Cong from GRPG introduced the GRPG's achievements on the standard system for the green plastic value chain. Through the great efforts ,GRPG has established a comprehensive standard system,including the 2E Guidelines(design for recycling), GRP standard (recycled plastic applications) and methodology on recycled plastic carbon footprint. Based on the successful implementation, GRPG will further escalate those standards to both national standard and international standard, and to conduct greater contribution to the brighter future of plastic circularity.This event concluded with a panel discussion on enablers to drive a circular economy throughout the plastic life cycle where experts from Kmart Australia, China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, China National Resources Recycling Association and Alliance to End Plastic Wastes expressed their opinions on product eco-design, business model of recycling, extended producer responsibility, recycling industry development and technology innovation, among others, directly contributing to the topics of Contact Group 1&2 of the INC-5 negotiations.

