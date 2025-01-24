Video: Executive President sends 2025 New Year wishes

In this video, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, reminds viewers they can use the skills and perspectives gained at the University to face the uncertainties of the world. He shares about his “favourite corner” at XJTLU as well as reading and commenting on netizen’s questions, comments, and wishes for 2025. Video by Lezhi Li, Jingrui Duan, and Zuofu Wang

