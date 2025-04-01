New dean accelerates collaborative research and industry engagement

Professor Mohd Rizal Arshad was recently appointed as the Dean of the School of Robotics at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang). His top priorities in the next three years include:

enhancing the quality of degree programmes;

fostering a culture of research excellence;

strengthening industry partnerships; and

creating an inclusive environment that encourages collaboration among academic staff, students, and industry stakeholders.

Professor Mohd Rizal Arshad

Advancing research and industry collaboration

says his long-term vision for the School is “to be one of the leading institutions in the field of robotics, not just in academic education, but also in research.”

In the short term, the School will focus on refining the academic curriculum. “One key initiative is to get our programmes certified by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) in the UK, a professional body that can recognise our programmes,” he says.

As a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the founding chair of the IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society (OES) Malaysia, and an IEEE OES distinguished Lecturer for 2024-2026, Professor Rizal aims to leverage his international network to connect XJTLU with institutions across Southeast Asia and beyond.

“These connections with international committees can benefit the School by providing access to collaborative research opportunities, funding sources, and expert insights,” he says.

“Through platforms like IEEE, we can organise workshops, seminars, and conferences that foster knowledge exchange and establish partnerships,” he says. “These collaborations will not only enhance our research impact but also provide our students with valuable international exposure.”

Professor Rizal also plans to strengthen partnerships with automotive, home service, and medical companies.

“Here in Taicang, there are many industries, including automotive and medical companies. One of the areas we’re focusing on at the School is the application of robotics in medical technology, whether in manufacturing processes or in end-user medical solutions,” he says. “We also have colleagues working on home service robotics capable of manipulating delicate objects – .”

These applications span across various fields and will create more efficient solutions for the industries, Professor Rizal says.

Balancing theory and practice

In terms of talent cultivation, Professor Rizal believes balancing theory and practical application is crucial in preparing students for real-world challenges.

“In our programmes, we try as much as possible to ensure that the student will have the maximum understanding of both theoretical knowledge and its practical application, so that when students engage the industry, they know from what angle or what perspective they can try to solve the problem,” he says.

He also offers two suggestions to young engineers and researchers in robotics.

“First, you can never be satisfied on knowledge. Every year, every month, there’s something new coming. So, you have to be open-minded, always curious, and constantly improve your understanding.

“Second, my advice is to start early in terms of engaging with hands-on projects. Offer to intern or collaborate on academic projects, even without expecting payment. The key is to gain experience and exposure. Grabbing these opportunities will enhance your understanding and learning,” he says.

Before joining XJTLU, Professor Rizal was a Professor in Ocean Robotics and Technology at Universiti Sains Malaysia and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Universiti Malaysia Perlis.

“I hope that my experience, along with my collaboration and networking with experts in higher education and my involvement in curriculum development – bridging both theory and practice – will be of benefit to the School of Robotics, its staff, and the University in general,” he says.

By Jiayan Ji

Edited by Xinmin Han

Photo courtesy of Professor Mohd Rizal Arshad