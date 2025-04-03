Exploring the potential of AI in XJTLU research at the AI + Research Forum

Most people have explored using large language models (LLMs) such as XipuAI, DeepSeek and ChatGPT to make their work more efficient, write code, or to create images of giraffes in hats. So now the question is, what else can we do with AI? How can we design and use AI tools to do things that were previously impossible?

On 2 April 2025, XJTLU academic staff and postgraduate students gathered at the AI + Research Forum, hosted by XJTLU’s Academy of AI, to discuss how our University’s researchers can shape the future of AI and maximise the potential of these new tools.

Professor Zhoulin Ruan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, introduced the event and outlined the key objectives for AI research at XJTLU.

He said: “This event gathers together all the colleagues currently undertaking AI research, or doing AI interdisciplinary research, or applying research AI tools in research, to share best practices and ideas. The outcome of today’s event is to form some focused research teams through the presentations and discussion.”

Professor Shugong Xu, Associate Vice President of Research and Impact, encouraged research groups to work together to identify opportunities where XJTLU has the advantage. “If you pick an area, a task maybe, where you may have some advantage – you still have the opportunity to become the best,” he said.

Dr Yimin Ding, Vice President of Administrative Affairs, echoed Professor Xu’s sentiments and emphasised the importance of collaborating with academic and industrial partners. He said: “We need to invite as many of our partners as possible to join us to build up the best external ecosystem. Not just for the use of resources but also for the development opportunities.” Dr Ding also highlighted how the new partnership between XJTLU and Baidu will help achieve these goals.

Following the keynote speeches, four researchers presented their case studies of how they have incorporated AI tools into their research. Dr Jieming Ma, from the Department of Computing, showed how LLMs can improve the efficiency of research processing but also highlighted the challenges that come with it, such as ethical authorship and the importance of cultivating students who are truly able to contribute meaningfully to society.

The AI + Research Forum keynote speakers. Clockwise from top left: Professor Zhoulin Ruan, Dr Yimin Ding, and Professor Shugong Xu

Professor Lujie Chen, from the Department of Intelligent Operations and Marketing, discussed how AI tools are being used in IBSS to make students more competitive and ready for jobs. She mentioned how AI can uncover novel or overlooked themes and perspectives and create synthetic data sets to allow students to practise quantitative analysis.

Dr Fangyu Wu, from the Department of Intelligent Science, displayed a case study of how her team designed the first traditional culture material library and how it can be used to understand elements of traditional design. For example, fashion designers can use the database to look up the precedent of an embroidered bird on a traditional Chinese silk robe in order to incorporate it into their own designs.

Dr Pengfei Song, from the Department of Mechatronics and Robotics, concluded the presentations with an insightful look at how his research team have used deep learning models to improve the sensibility and efficiency of drug development and screening, as well as analysis and diagnostic tools.

Clockwise from top left: Professor Lujie Chen, Dr Fangyu Wu, Dr Jieming Ma, and Dr Pengfei Song

The event finished with groups discussing how to work together to achieve XJTLU’s key objectives of being a world-class leader in AI research. Representatives shared their group’s ideas on the key areas that need to be considered for AI research, overcoming its current limitations, and the ethical and environmental concerns of using AI.

Groups at the AI + Research Forum discuss how to work together to achieve XJTLU’s key objectives of being a world-class leader in AI research

By Catherine Diamond

Edited by Patricia Pieterse