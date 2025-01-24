MPU Holds the Summer Programme Fair 2025

MACAU, January 24 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) is committed to cultivating outstanding talents with an international perspective and continuously provides students with opportunities for exchanges and studies abroad, while strengthening the connection between Macao and international universities in the field of higher education. The Student Affairs Office of MPU held the 2025 Summer Programme Fair, inviting 11 higher education institutions from around the world to introduce their 2025 summer programmes, attracting about 2,200 participants and creating a lively atmosphere at the venue.

With booths and information sessions, the Fair provided students with the latest information on summer programmes and allowed them to interact directly with representatives from various universities to gain a deeper understanding of the different programmes and opportunities. Students who attended the event said that the campus was filled with a strong academic atmosphere, and the event stimulated their interest in interdisciplinary learning, while the opportunity to interact with teachers and students from all over the world has not only broadened their horizons, but has also enabled them to plan for their summer holidays.

The higher education institutions participating in the Summer Programme Fair included Shanghai Jiao Tong University, University of International Business and Economics, the University of Hong Kong, J.F. Oberlin University, Korea University, University of Otago, Cattolica University, the University of British Columbia, King's College London, Worcester College (University of Oxford), and University of Leeds.