13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo to commence on 25 April Exhibitors from over 60 countries and regions explore business opportunities

MACAU, April 10 - 【MGTO】Promotional video for the 13th MITE

The 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) will take place at Halls A, B and C, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 25 – 27 April 2025. Under the theme of “Explore MITE, Experience the World”, MITE will present six brand-new major highlights and bring together tourism and related industry participants from near and far. To date, nearly 600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and regions and around 500 hosted buyers from worldwide are participating in the Expo. The number of international exhibitor booths increases by nearly 50%. The figures bespeak the effective role of MITE as a platform that creates business opportunities in international tourism. It is set to make a great impact as a prestigious international travel fair that fosters regional and international exchange and cooperation in tourism, contributing to forging a platform for Macao’s high-level opening up to the world.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, the 13th edition of MITE is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association.

MGTO and Macau Travel Agency Association co-held a press conference today (10 April) to unveil the program of the 13th MITE. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Ricky Hoi, and President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, attended the press conference with other personages.

MITE features more international booths as an impactful international platform

MGTO Director Senna Fernandes remarked in her address that the Expo continues to optimize and innovate on the program, to attract more industry participants from worldwide for business opportunities and partnerships across “tourism +”. To date, the Expo will feature over 300 international exhibitor booths, a rise of nearly 50% from last year. Domestic and international buyers have registered for participation enthusiastically, which reflects the Expo’s role as an effective platform that unlocks business opportunities in international tourism and helps participants expand their business. The Expo will foster tourism exchange and cooperation regionally and internationally, while contributing to forging a platform for Macao’s high-level opening up to the world.

The 13th Expo occupies an area of 30,000 square meters. Up to now, there are about 1,501 booths, including an estimation of 320 booths in the Mainland zone, 431 in the Macao zone, 14 in the Hong Kong zone, 324 in the international zone and 412 in other exhibit zones (such as the Belt and Road Products Pavilion, Foodie Market, Coffee Station and The Cellar).

Six major highlights incorporated with “tourism +”

The Expo aims to become a powerhouse of “tourism +”, propel adequate diversification of Macao’s economy and enrich the city’s dynamic as a world centre of tourism and leisure. The six brand-new major highlights this year are as follows:

1. Deepening cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative to expand global cultural and tourism business opportunities

The Belt and Road Products Pavilion is expanded to nearly 700 square meters. Close to 80% of exhibitors are new at MITE. Product diversity will increase by 37% from last year. The Pavilion will feature “Belt and Road Live Streaming” for the first time. From countries along the Belt and Road, influencers with over one million followers will team up with local live streamers for bilingual promotions and live-stream sales of products. Dedicated to Macao’s designation as a Culture City of East Asia 2025, Cultural Affairs Bureau will curate a themed pavilion to showcase Macao’s East-meets-West cultural symphony and range of cultural and creative products. Mainland China, Japanese and Korean tourism offices will also participate at pavilions dedicated to sharing their destinations’ cultural tourism resources in East Asia.

2. A trinity of flavors: Macao City of Gastronomy with a charm of diversity flavors

MITE will set up the first Coffee Station, where premium coffee beans from Portuguese-speaking countries and specialty brands are on sale, along with coffee art workshops. The Foodie Market will feature “Distinctive Shops” certified by Economic and Technological Development Bureau, bringing together around 25 signature catering businesses in Macao. On the other hand, The Cellar will host themed Happy Hours featuring liquor drinks from three countries (China, Japan and Korea) with Culture Cities of East Asia.

3. Empowering tourism through the 15th National Games: immersion in sports culture

A pop-up store named Sports GearUp will display the giant mascots and souvenirs of the 15th National Games. Officially-licensed souvenirs for Macao sports events will be on sale. The “Champions’ Roundtable: Legacy Exchange Session” will be held. Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, Li Shanshan, the first gold medalist for Macao at the Asian Games, Jia Rui, and silver medalist in men’s karate at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, Kuok Kin Hang, will share their experience at the session.

4. Multi-venue event in Macao and Hengqin: merging education with travel to enrich cultural tourism

The EduTourism Hive will be doubled in size. Ten cultural and museum institutions including Guangdong Museum, Zhejiang Provincial Museum, Shandong Museum, Shanxi Museum and Henan Museum, are invited to join the Expo. The Macao Grand Prix Museum and Macao Science Center will become exhibitors for the first time. Under the format of “one exhibition, two cities”, the Expo will connect the resources of Macao and Hengqin to tap into the educational travel market for both destinations. The “2nd Hong Kong and Macao Youths Mainland Study Tour Alliance (Macao) Promotional Event” will be held at the Expo venue in Macao. The “Macao-Hengqin Discovery Quest: 2025 Summer Educational Travel Seminar” will take place and launch summer educational tourism products at the exhibition venue in Hengqin. An award ceremony for the “Travel & Learn” Itinerary Planning Competition will be held to promote collaboration between the industry, academia and research. Related tourism associations and winners will sign letters of intent that will turn award-winning works into products.

5. Halal Horizons Pavilion opens new clientele and Muslim-friendly certification sparks opportunities

The first Halal Horizons Pavilion will be launched, bringing together Halal enterprises from the Mainland and Macao for a showcase of Halal cuisine, souvenirs and wellness products. A simulated prayer room that meets the Islamic standards will be set up in the Pavilion. Visitors can learn more about the Islamic culture. The CrescentRating Certified: Muslim-Friendly Hotel Grading Seminar will be held in partnership with internationally-renowned promotional entities for Muslim travel and Macau Hotel Association.

6. Technology-driven smart expo promoting sustainable goals for a low-carbon future

A 3D smart exhibition navigation system is introduced at MITE. Visitors can plan their route, enhance navigation efficiency and reduce carbon footprint. An AI digital human will debut as a host and virtual anchor. AI audio real-time translation will be adopted. For a new media matrix, 15 Mainland and overseas KOLs with one million followers will be invited to conduct live-stream sales and promotions for exhibitors on nine e-commerce and social media platforms. Undertakers and exhibitors are encouraged to handle the materials properly and utilize renewable or recyclable materials in accord with the Guidelines on Waste Reduction and Waste Classification for Meetings and Exhibitions given by Environmental Protection Bureau. Green labels will be presented at the Foodie Market, The Cellar and Coffee Station for organic, carbon-neutral certified, fair-trade and vegan products that are on sale. Through carbon trading initiatives, the event aims to purchase carbon credits for environmental-friendly projects certified by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) to offset carbon emissions.

Trade gathering from worldwide for networking and community tours

This year, MGTO continues to invite hosted buyers to participate in familiarization visits to Macao and Hengqin. They can experience a breadth of “tourism +” elements in different local communities, including mega installations of international IP characters in the northern district. Over 100 representatives of travel agency associations from near and far will participate in the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart and discuss business opportunities with their local counterparts, besides joining familiarization visits.

MITE-limited special offers and grand lucky draws

The Expo will present the latest tourism information and products from Macao and around the world, including MITE-limited special offers presented by various exhibitors. There will be over 70 destination presentation sessions, forums and other activities. Expo visitors can join the “MAK MAK grand lucky draw” by one single purchase of any product(s) worth 500 patacas or above on site (valid within the three days of MITE) for a chance to win attractive prices.

Free admission and participation for the public

The 13th MITE will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 25 April, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 26 April and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 27 April. Admission tickets will be distributed for free at the entrances of Hall A. During the Expo, free shuttle bus service will be provided between the event venue and four local points on Macao Peninsula and Taipa. Free parking will be available to the public at Hall D.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.