MPU’s “Constitution and Basic Law on Campus” Lecture Series Achieves Remarkable Results

MACAU, January 24 - In order deepen national consciousness, patriotism and the legal awareness of local secondary students, the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has been holding the series of lectures on “Constitution and Basic Law on Campus” in local secondary schools for 5 consecutive years. Recently, the lecture series, with topics on the Constitution, the Macau Basic Law and the Macao National Security Law, has been held in over 30 secondary schools with audiences of about 9000, and has received great responses.

The lecture series on “Constitution and Basic Law on Campus” has been highly welcomed by the local secondary schools. The “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of MPU has been updating and improving the contents of the lectures continuously. The series includes lectures with the themes of “Let’s know more about the Constitution”, “Let’s talk about the Basic Law” and “National Security in our heart”. These lectures are delivered in a simple and easy-to-understand way, explaining the core spirit of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle by using daily and real-life examples. It helps secondary school students improve their legal literacy and establish a correct outlook on life and worldview.

As an academic unit of MPU, the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre closely follows the Macao SAR Government’s policy deployment to deepen patriotic education for young people. The series of lectures on “Constitution and Basic Law on Campus” was launched in 2020, and since then the Centre has been sending lecturers to explain the three laws mentioned above to local secondary school students. After the implementation of the Patriotic Education Law of the People’s Republic of China, the lectures have also included relevant content committed to strengthening the sense of identity and belonging of Macao’s youth to the country, as well as their sense of responsibility and mission to devote themselves to the great cause of contributing to the national development and the national rejuvenation.

Schools interested in this activity are welcome to call 8399 8712 / 8399 8701 during office hours or email ceupds@mpu.edu.mo to make an appointment.