"We’re Not Just Surviving"—Simegn’s Path to Financial Independence Lights the Way for Others in Sekota

Oxfam partners with Women Empowerment Action (WE-Action) to support about 300 self-help groups, reaching more than 5,700 women who are transforming their lives through savings, loans, and small businesses. These groups provide women the tools to build financial independence by starting small enterprises, such as shops and cafes. But beyond business, these groups also create a space for women to discuss health, understand their rights, and support each other in making positive life changes.

For women across Sekota and beyond, these gatherings open doors to personal growth and leadership. Thanks to these groups, over 140 women have stepped into community leadership roles, creating a ripple effect of empowerment.

When Oxfam and WE-Action launched the self-help initiative, they partnered with local governments to identify women and girls facing the greatest challenges across each kebele (local district) by establishing selection committees with community leaders. This effort initially faced resistance due to suspicions around the project’s intentions; some community members, including religious leaders, worried that it might introduce unwanted social changes or even push a different religion. Addressing these concerns, the project involved religious and influential leaders in training sessions on issues like early marriage, sexual and reproductive health, and local norms, demonstrating that the sole goal was to empower women economically and socially. Over time, these leaders became supportive collaborators, forming Community Action Groups that met regularly to discuss community needs and work alongside the government. Simegn’s group, as part of this broader effort, now holds family dialogue sessions and community meetings to educate others on health, social issues, and climate resilience, gradually shifting mindsets and building a stronger, more informed community.

Now, their work has inspired other women in the community to seek membership. Although the group can only accommodate 20 members, Simegn finds fulfillment in the empowerment of those who’ve joined. “When they say they feel more independent and tell me how much they’re saving, it makes me happy,” she says.