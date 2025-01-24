Make sure you get the best priced fuel this Australia Day long weekend

Release date: 24/01/25

The Malinauskas Government is urging motorists to make sure they are getting the best price at the pump this long weekend, with the ACCC finding that South Australian drivers could collectively save $106 million by making the most of real-time petrol price monitoring apps.

If Adelaide petrol drivers choose to fill up when prices are low rather than at the top of the cycle – often a difference of 30-40c per litre – the ACCC estimates they could be saving $486 per year.

This saving is higher than for drivers in any other Australian city other than Perth, just by monitoring the petrol price cycle and shopping for cheap fuel near them.

Adelaide’s petrol price cycle of 2-3 weeks is shorter than most other Australian cities, giving drivers more opportunities to fill up when prices are low – sometimes even below wholesale.

In cities such as Sydney and Melbourne the price cycle can last upwards of five weeks, meaning drivers often have no choice but to fill up when fuel is more expensive.

Petrol price cycles occur when local retailers compete on price to get customers in the door, before raising their prices after a period of time to increase their margins.

Adelaide’s price cycle is shorter due to there being more competition and a strong network of independent retailers.

Under the fuel pricing information scheme, fuel retailers are required to report their prices to a central database within 30 minutes of changing the price at the pump.

Drivers can then access free fuel price information via fuel price apps including RAA, Petrol Spy, Fuel Radar, Motor Mouth, SA Bowser: Should I Fuel?, Fuel Price Australia, ServoTrack and Pumped, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

CBS inspectors regularly target service stations including in popular tourism destinations to ensure compliance such as:

Southeast

Riverland

Barossa Valley

Clare

Flinders Ranges

Upper Yorke Peninsula

Far West Coast

Fleurieu Peninsula/ Southern Hills

Metropolitan Adelaide

They also investigate complaints as they are raised.

Petrol station operators face penalties of $652 ($550 plus $102 Victim of Crime levy) - or fines in court of up to $10,000 - especially if they have ignored previous warnings.

Consumer and Business Services has received 2076 complaints, conducted more than 3230 inspections and issued 361 warnings and 60 expiations totalling nearly $40,000 in fines and levies since the scheme’s introduction.

Anyone who believes a service station is in breach is encouraged to report it to Consumer and Business Services: https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/fuel

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

If you’re planning a get-away this long weekend, make sure you are getting the best priced fuel.

We know cost of living pressures are continuing to bite and using the real-time petrol price monitoring apps is the best way to ensure you’re not paying more at the bowser than you should with ACCC data revealing people can save more than $400 annually by shopping around and buying fuel when it’s cheapest.

If the price at the pump doesn’t match the price on the app, please report it to CBS.

Attributable to RAA Fuel Expert Mark Borlace

Adelaide’s unleaded price cycle gives drivers more opportunities to fill up when prices are low than other cities, and live fuel prices give them the pricing information they need to make an informed decision.

A recent RAA survey found 53% of drivers now shop around for fuel before they fill up – up from 22% in 2021 – with more motorists making it a habit as cost-of-living pressures increase. Ahead of the long weekend, use the RAA app to find the cheapest fuel near you, and in your destination if you’re heading away.