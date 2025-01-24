SA tourism to ‘go wild’ as Monarto Safari Resort about to open its doors to the public

Australia’s leading experiential tourism group, Adelaide headquartered Journey Beyond will manage and operate the much-anticipated multimillion-dollar Monarto Safari Resort which will open its doors to the public on Wednesday 28 May 2025.

Monarto Safari Resort adds to a suite of luxury accommodation investment in South Australia in recent years, such as the George Hotel in Glenelg, Marriott Hotel Adelaide, and Crowne Plaza Mawson Lakes.

Located within an hour’s drive of Adelaide in South Australia, Monarto Safari Resort will provide expansive vistas across the Mallee Plains in the Murray River Lakes, & Coorong tourism region, offering unique access to the new Wild Africa precinct of Monarto Safari Park.

Guests will be able to view native and exotic animals within metres of the resort and experience some of the World’s most iconic endangered species, such as southern white rhinoceros, cheetah, hippopotamus, zebra and giraffes.

The luxury resort features 78 hotel guest rooms and 20 luxury tents in the safari lodge, a world-class spa, two swimming pools as well as conference, function and restaurant spaces.

Perfectly suited for families, couples and adventure seekers, guests will be able to unwind in luxury while being surrounded by stunning wildlife.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy unique and private tours through Wild Africa, such as Premium Safari Tours, bespoke experiences onboard custom-made safari vehicles, and sundowner drinks and canapes whilst overlooking the free roaming animals exploring the open plains.

The hotel will also offer an inspiring setting for business events and conferences, as well as a venue for weddings in the world's wildest locale.

As part of Journey Beyond’ s commitment to people, place and planet, for every stay at the hotel a portion of the room rate will be donated to Monarto Safari Park’s conservation programs. Conservation is at the heart of Monarto Safari Park and Zoos SA’s mission, and by staying at the resort and lodge, guests are directly contributing to programs that ensure the ongoing preservation of these amazing animals.

The management of Monarto Safari Resort adds to Journey Beyond’ s investment in South Australia - including its recent partnership with one of the nation’s longest running food and beverage festivals, Tasting Australia.

Bookings and packages for Monarto Safari Resort will be available from 3 February. For those looking to Go Wild and discover the stunning savannah that is Monarto Safari Resort visit www.monartosafariresort.com.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Journey Beyond and Monarto Safari Resort are the perfect pairing, and I know the leading experiential tourism group will be dedicated to upholding and showcasing the important work of Zoos SA as part of this partnership.

There is no doubt the multi-million-dollar development will be a jewel in South Australia’s tourism crown, offering unique accommodation and experiences for a range of travellers in Murray River, Lakes, & Coorong.

I look forward to seeing the bookings come in from February for this world-class offering, which will be enhanced by the knowledge and globally revered reputation of Journey Beyond.

Attributable to Chris Tallent CEO Journey Beyond

With years of expertise in managing unique tourism operations in remote destinations across Australia, Journey Beyond is exceptionally well-placed to manage this cutting-edge new build, with 78 elegant guest rooms in the hotel and 20 luxury tents in the safari lodge, overlooking the expansive plains of the new Wild Africa precinct of Monarto Safari Park.

Attributable to Gerry Ryan OAM, Owner of Monarto Safari Resort

I am delighted that Journey Beyond will be leading the operations at Monarto Safari Resort. With their expertise in crafting exceptional travel experiences and their proven track record in managing high-end properties, they are ideally suited to oversee this iconic resort.

Renowned for their outstanding guest service and meticulous attention to detail, I am confident they will uphold the high standards we all aspire to.

Our mission has always been to offer guests an unparalleled experience that connects them with the natural beauty and conservation efforts of the area, and I am excited to see how Journey Beyond will bring this vision to life.

Attributable to Elaine Bensted, Chief Executive Zoos South Australia

We’re really looking forward to this partnership and working with Journey Beyond.

Their extensive knowledge of regional tourism, coupled with a strong focus on sustainability and conservation, will ensure that the resort will become a premier destination for nature enthusiasts.

Attributable to David Donald, Executive General Manager Journey Beyond

I invite you to stay wild, the resort is nestled within Monarto Safari Park and Wild Africa precincts, situated in the heart of the picturesque Murraylands, offering breathtaking waterhole views and an unparalleled escape into nature's embrace.

It’s more than just a hotel; it’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in authentic wildlife experiences.

Here, you can connect with wild Africa, witness the beauty of diverse species, and indulge in the serenity of your surroundings, making your stay a truly unforgettable adventure.