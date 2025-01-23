Celebrating success in the journey to quit smoking

CANADA, January 23 - With this week being National Non-Smoking Week, it is the perfect time to celebrate those who've successfully quit tobacco and vaping and inspire others to do the same.

Quitting is a journey and sharing success stories can be a powerful motivator.

For Jamie Crawford, quitting became a priority as the cost of living continued to rise. More importantly, becoming a father and wanting to protect his children from exposure to the habit became a top priority.

“But that doesn’t mean it was easy,” Jamie said. “I needed to feel like a better version of myself to mentally tackle the challenge. For me, this meant getting a haircut to feel fresh and confident and finding activities to fill the time I used to spend smoking.”

With his sons as his inspiration, the hard work and struggle to eliminate smoking from his life became worth it.

The benefits of quitting have been enormous, Jamie says.

“Beyond feeling healthier, even the small things—like no longer worrying about the smell of tobacco on my clothes—have made my life more enjoyable. My newfound motivation to exercise and achieve new physical goals have been a game changer, too.”

If you're ready to make 2025 the year you become tobacco and vape free, the PEI Smoking Cessation Program (SCP) can help. With full coverage for Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) or prescription medication, it's easier than ever to access support. You can even pick up your treatment at your local pharmacy.

Ready to quit smoking? Start by scheduling an appointment with your primary care provider or a local pharmacist. They'll help you explore the best options for quitting, including free products to support you along the way.

You’ll receive guidance and ongoing support from your healthcare team, or you can reach out to the Smoker’s Helpline at 1-877-513-5333 for additional help.

Making the decision to quit is a huge win, and with the right support, you can succeed!

For more information and to get started, visit PEI Smoking Cessation Program.