Minister Blade Nzimande reflects on 2025 World Economic Forum
Earlier today, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande was in conversation with Newzroom Afrika's Xolani Mbanjwa.
The Minister used the opportunity to reflect on the 2025 World Economic Forum and the address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Minister also outlined the focus areas of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation's for South Africa's G20 Presidency, which include harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth, enabling vaccine development, especially for pandemics and addressing the impact of climate change.
The Minister emphasised the importance of meaningful collaboration and cautioned that "new technologies don't become new forms of colonisation" and that "technology must be used to reduce rather than increase global inequality"
