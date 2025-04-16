Minister Macpherson to announce projects to be completed by new specialised unit at Sarah Baartman Remembrance Centre, 17 Apr

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will announce on Thursday, 17 April 2025, the list of priority infrastructure projects to be completed by a newly specialised unit within the Department at the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance in Hankey, Eastern Cape.

The Minister will be joined by the Executive Mayor of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Deon de Vos, and the Executive Mayor of Kouga Local Municipality, Hattingh Bornman.

The Minister will also use the opportunity to announce the steps being taken by the specialised unit to expedite the completion of the R200 million Sarah Baartman Remembrance Centre, after construction was launched ten years ago.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Community engagement to launch list of Priority Infrastructure Projects

Time: 9h00

Location: Vusumzi Landu Hall, Ngcayisa Street, Hankey, 6350

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/FP6FSiwNW1QZJBAFA

Ceremonial Sod-Turning

Time: 10:00

Location: Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance, R330, Hankey, 6350

Google-maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/KwT3Qd9qufopuU5Y9



