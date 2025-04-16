Gauteng Legislature extends warmest wishes to all residents for a safe and peaceful Easter weekend

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety extends its warmest wishes to all residents of Gauteng for a safe and peaceful Easter weekend.

As many prepare to travel in and out of the province, the Committee urges motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and avoid reckless behavior that could endanger lives.

With increased road traffic during this period, the Committee emphasizes the importance of responsible driving, including avoiding speeding, drunk driving, and reckless or negligent driving.

Road safety is a shared responsibility, and all travelers are encouraged to prioritize their well-being and that of others.

The Committee calls on the people of Gauteng to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. Criminal elements often take advantage of holiday periods, so communities are urged to work together with law enforcement to prevent crime.

The Committee encourages communities to report suspicious activities and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a peaceful, incident-free weekend.

To the Christian community, we wish a blessed and spiritually fulfilling Easter. May this sacred time of reflection and renewal bring peace to your hearts and homes.

Similarly, the Committee extends heartfelt wishes to the Jewish community as you observe the holy days of Passover. May this time of remembrance and liberation inspire unity and hope.

As congregants gather across the province for religious observances, the Committee appeals to faith leaders and worshippers to pray for peace in our communities and an end to the senseless violence that plagues our society.

We particularly ask for prayers to eradicate gender-based violence, taxi-related violence, and escalating cash-in-transit heists, which continue to rob our nation of safety and stability.

