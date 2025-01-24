Reviving Dayvid - "NO LABELS" Pre-Save

REVIVING DAYVID Set to Release New Single “NO LABELS” – A Testament to Artistic Growth and Versatility

‘NO LABELS’ is all about breaking free from constraints and expressing our true selves.” — David Ryan Wynne, lead singer of Reviving Dayvid

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reviving DAYVID, the acclaimed artist from NashTown Entertainment, is excited to announce the release of their highly anticipated new single, “NO LABELS.” Scheduled to hit leading Christian Contemporary and Christian Rock music outlets, as well as mainstream Adult Contemporary platforms, in February 2025, this track promises to showcase REVIVING DAYVID's evolution as a musician, offering fans a fresh perspective that reflects his versatility.Following the remarkable success of their debut album, “OPENED UP,” which garnered multiple chart placements, nominations, and awards, including JMA Christian Album of the Year, REVIVING DAYVID has been gaining recognition for their exceptional talent and dedication to their craft. “NO LABELS,” produced by Grammy-nominated Sal Oliveri , marks a significant milestone in their artistic journey, illustrating their commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new musical territories.“This single represents a new chapter for us,” said Ryan Wynne, lead singer of Reviving DAYVID. “We wanted to create something that resonates with our audience on a deeper level. ‘NO LABELS’ is all about breaking free from constraints and expressing our true selves.”Fans and music enthusiasts can Pre-Save “NO LABELS” now through the following link: https://ffm.to/rdnolabels . This upcoming release is poised to elevate REVIVING DAYVID’s presence in the music industry, further establishing them as a vibrant force in the Christian Contemporary and Adult Contemporary genres.REVIVING DAYVID’s continuous dedication to their craft, paired with their ability to connect with audiences, has set the stage for a promising future. The release of “NO LABELS” will undoubtedly captivate listeners and inspire a new wave of appreciation for their artistry.For more information on Reviving DAYVID and updates on his music, please visit www.revivingdayvid.com About NashTown EntertainmentNashTown Entertainment is dedicated to fostering and promoting talented artists in the music industry. With a focus on authenticity and creativity, the label/management team aims to support artists as they navigate their musical journeys, providing them with the resources and opportunities to thrive.For press inquiries, please contact:NashTown Entertainmentinfo@nashtownentertainment.coNote to Editors: High-resolution images and additional information about Reviving DAYVID are available upon request.

Reviving Dayvids "NO LABELS" Promo

