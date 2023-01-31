Reviving Dayvid releases New single "OPENED UP (Strings Remix)" & Wins 2022 JMA Album of the Year
Reviving Dayvid NEW single "OPENED UP (Strings Remix)" Impacting Radio Jan. 31! And RD talks of their plans for 2023 after winning 2022 JMA Album of the Year.
When I think about music, the first thought that comes to mind is not just being able to hear a song but to "FEEL" it.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviving Dayvid simply started out to be a band name, but now has developed into a worldwide movement to spread a positive message through music. Since its birth this band has been winning over the hearts of music lovers and critics from around the world. In the spring of 2020 Reviving Dayvid released their debut single "ON THE EDGE", which quickly grabbed attention at radio, instantly climbing the Contemporary Christian Charts peaking at number five. Since then, they have released three more singles, "OPENED UP", "STRONGER" & "JESUS TRAIN", with their most recent "JESUS TRAIN '' reaching number one on multiple playlists worldwide. Reviving Dayvid was also featured on CCM website for several months and performed live on the CCM Cafe show.
— David Ryan Wynne -(lead vocalist of Reviving Dayvid)
In 2021 at the world's largest Independent Music Awards Reviving Dayvid took home the JMA Christian Rock/Christian Contemporary Vocalist of the Year. Recently Reviving Dayvid was honored to receive the 2022 Josie Music Award for Christian/Gospel/Inspirational Album of the Year held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN.
Now Reviving Dayvid has returned with a POWERFUL REMIX of the title track from their debut album, "OPENED UP."
"When I think about music, the first thought that comes to mind is not just being able to hear a song but to "FEEL" it." States Lead vocalist David Ryan Wynne. "Often our lives are just a series of lyrics, melodies, and music. The lyrics tell a story and when combined with the music it allows you to feel something stirring up in your soul. Strings are lengths of flexible material that are held under tension by a musical instrument so that they can vibrate freely but controllably. Our own lives are frequently just a long song with lyrics, melodies, and music. Having stated that, life sometimes finds a way to add "stress" to our present circumstance. You need a certain balance of tension to keep things going in the right direction per se, just like anything else in our lives. It is crucial to be adaptable like strings, to be free to "Open Up," and to share our experiences while maintaining the right level of restraint."
Reviving Dayvid vision is to reach the burdened, the broken-hearted, the hopeless, and lost through the power of music. With God’s direction, and their love for others the group hopes their vision of PURPOSE, PASSION, and PEOPLE will encourage others on their journey.
Reviving Dayvid invites you to sit back and let the lyrics and the music move you to be "OPENED UP -(Strings Remix).”
Reviving Dayvid was contacted by NashTown Entertainment with inquiries about their music & the upcoming year.
>> QUESTIONS & ANSWERS BELOW: <<
Q: What inspired you to create this album?
RD Answer: Knowing that there are others in the world that have gone through something, and music can
pull us all together to share real life experience through not just the music itself but also a message and
story. People able to connect to other people is a key driving force.
Q: What would you like to say to your fans?
RD Answer: Never give up on yourself. Your life has a purpose that you often can't see right now.
Q: Do you have anyone you want to thank?
RD Answer: Certainly, want to thank my Heavenly Father. Secondly everyone that contributed to the
success of the album. From the producer to the mixing and master engineer all the studio musicians, Co-
writers, assistants, album artwork designer and promotional company.
Q: Where do you envision yourself and your music in five years?
RD Answer: Still writing music, connecting with people, recording and enjoying all the positive things that life throws at us. Possibly a music video on the horizon as well.
Q: Do you have any upcoming performances, recordings, or releases planned?
RD Answer: We do have some singles that will be released soon and 3 new songs to be recorded.
Q: What advice can you give an aspiring artist?
RD Answer: Don't define your success with money or fame. Define your success with how you can help
people feel something.
Q: Does Reviving Dayvid have any New Years resolutions as an artist?
RD Answer: Absolutely! Co-writing, collaborations, more live performances, and the release of two brand-new singles.
For more information on the band Reviving Dayvid visit: https://www.revivingdayvid.com/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RevivingDayvidBand
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/revivingdayvid/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/revivingdayvid
Nashtown Entertainment
Management / Promotions
+1 615-496-4261
info@nashtownentertainment.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other
Reviving Dayvid - "OPENED UP (STRINGS REMIX)" - Official Lyric Video