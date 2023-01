Reviving Dayvid releases New single "OPENED UP (Strings Remix)" & Wins 2022 JMA Album of the Year

Reviving Dayvid - "OPENED UP (Strings Remix)" - Impacting Jan. 31, 2023 Reviving Dayvid - "OPENED UP (Strings Remix)" Single Cover Reviving Dayvid Wins 2022 JMA Album Of The Year "OPENED UP"

Reviving Dayvid NEW single "OPENED UP (Strings Remix)" Impacting Radio Jan. 31! And RD talks of their plans for 2023 after winning 2022 JMA Album of the Year.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reviving Dayvid simply started out to be a band name, but now has developed into a worldwide movement to spread a positive message through music. Since its birth this band has been winning over the hearts of music lovers and critics from around the world. In the spring of 2020 Reviving Dayvid released their debut single "ON THE EDGE", which quickly grabbed attention at radio, instantly climbing the Contemporary Christian Charts peaking at number five. Since then, they have released three more singles, "OPENED UP", "STRONGER" & "JESUS TRAIN", with their most recent "JESUS TRAIN '' reaching number one on multiple playlists worldwide. Reviving Dayvid was also featured on CCM website for several months and performed live on the CCM Cafe show.In 2021 at the world's largest Independent Music Awards Reviving Dayvid took home the JMA Christian Rock/Christian Contemporary Vocalist of the Year. Recently Reviving Dayvid was honored to receive the 2022 Josie Music Award for Christian/Gospel/Inspirational Album of the Year held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN.Now Reviving Dayvid has returned with a POWERFUL REMIX of the title track from their debut album, "OPENED UP.""When I think about music, the first thought that comes to mind is not just being able to hear a song but to "FEEL" it." States Lead vocalist David Ryan Wynne. "Often our lives are just a series of lyrics, melodies, and music. The lyrics tell a story and when combined with the music it allows you to feel something stirring up in your soul. Strings are lengths of flexible material that are held under tension by a musical instrument so that they can vibrate freely but controllably. Our own lives are frequently just a long song with lyrics, melodies, and music. Having stated that, life sometimes finds a way to add "stress" to our present circumstance. You need a certain balance of tension to keep things going in the right direction per se, just like anything else in our lives. It is crucial to be adaptable like strings, to be free to "Open Up," and to share our experiences while maintaining the right level of restraint."Reviving Dayvid vision is to reach the burdened, the broken-hearted, the hopeless, and lost through the power of music. With God’s direction, and their love for others the group hopes their vision of PURPOSE, PASSION, and PEOPLE will encourage others on their journey.Reviving Dayvid invites you to sit back and let the lyrics and the music move you to be "OPENED UP -(Strings Remix).”Reviving Dayvid was contacted by NashTown Entertainment with inquiries about their music & the upcoming year.>> QUESTIONS & ANSWERS BELOW: < https://www.revivingdayvid.com/ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RevivingDayvidBand INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/revivingdayvid/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/revivingdayvid

Reviving Dayvid - "OPENED UP (STRINGS REMIX)" - Official Lyric Video