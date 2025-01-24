Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Unveils Valentine's Day Experience

Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Rejuvenation in Paradise Dining by the beach at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Baked Lobster at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Sunset Cruise at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

MALDIVES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set in the serene Vaavu Atoll, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is offering a unique opportunity for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day in one of the Maldives' least commercialised regions. The resort invites guests to experience a romantic escape featuring private beaches, vibrant dive sites, and abundant marine life, blending both privacy and adventure for a memorable experience.Couples can arrive at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives either via a scenic 25-minute seaplane flight or a speedboat ride, with a traditional Maldivian welcome from Boduberu drummers upon arrival. The resort offers a range of accommodations including the Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi and the Water Suite with Pool, each providing the perfect space for guests to relax and enjoy breathtaking sunset views.The resort provides opportunities for relaxation and wellness, offering yoga sessions led by an in-house instructor, set against the picturesque backdrop of sunrise or sunset. Guests can also visit the Mandara Spa, known for its traditional Balinese massages and rejuvenating treatments designed to restore and relax both body and mind.For couples looking to create special memories, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers several intimate dining experiences, including a private five-course beach dinner and a champagne breakfast. Chamil Pathirana, the resort’s Food & Beverage Manager, shares, “Our champagne breakfast is designed to elevate the morning experience, offering a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cereals, yoghurt, and more, paired with the finest champagne.” Grilled Maldivian lobster and a private BBQ dinner under the stars are additional highlights.To cap off the experience, couples can enjoy the “Golden Horizon” cruise, an enchanting evening aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni. As the boat glides across the shimmering waters of Vaavu Atoll, guests are treated to canapés, crafted beverages, and live jazz music, creating an unforgettable romantic atmosphere.This Valentine’s Day, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers couples the chance to celebrate their love in a tranquil, private setting that combines romance, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences.

