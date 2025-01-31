Minetek Launches New Raptor Series Underground Ventilation Fans to Revolutionise Hard Rock Mining Minetek's high-performance fan at this portal provides powerful airflow, ensuring optimal ventilation and uninterrupted operations.

Minetek, a global leader in mining solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Raptor Series underground ventilation fan range.

SINGLETON, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minetek, a global leader in industrial and mining solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Raptor Series underground ventilation fan range. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of underground hard rock and metalliferous mines worldwide, the Raptor Series offers unparalleled performance, efficiency, and versatility.Leveraging over 40 years of fan engineering expertise and insights from 50+ successful underground ventilation projects, Minetek’s Raptor Series is designed to address the unique challenges faced by modern mines.A New Standard in Ventilation Performance.The Raptor Series offers a significant advancement in performance and efficiency. Leveraging the high-performance and high-efficiency technology for which Minetek is renowned, the Raptor Series enhances these attributes, delivering a superior ventilation solution that sets new industry benchmarks.What truly sets the Raptor Series apart is its unmatched flexibility, enabling customers to purchase precisely what they need to meet their specific requirements and objectives. Minetek now offers the option to purchase a high-performance base model fan without additional features. Even in their base configuration, Raptor Series fans outperform industry-standard twin-stage fans. The range is also quieter, lighter, more compact, and 10% more efficient than Minetek’s previous HO Series, with lower absorbed power. Available in various sizes and motor configurations, Raptor Series base models provide a versatile solution for any site.For mining operations with more extensive needs, such as long duct runs or Ventilation on Demand (VOD), the Raptor Series can be fully customised with Minetek’s world-class accessories, including the Anti-Stall Chamber, Performance on Demand (POD) mechanism, and integration into the mine’s VOD program. These options allow mines to optimise their ventilation design, achieve significant energy savings, and ensure compliance with regulations.Raptor Series Features.Compact, Lightweight Design: Engineered to be smaller, more compact, and lighter than industry standard, the Raptor Series enables mining operations to preserve valuable tunnel real estate while ensuring robust airflow and regulatory compliance.Modular Design: Offering the flexibility to add accessories such as Performance on Demand (POD), Anti-Stall Chamber, and more, either at the time of purchase or later as needed by the site, mine sites can enjoy the peace of mind that fans can be upgraded and customised in line with evolving site requirements.Performance on Demand (POD): The Raptor Series can be optioned with Minetek's cutting-edge Performance on Demand (POD) accessory, which allows operators to tailor pressure and power consumption without the need for Variable Speed Drives (VSDs). Minetek’s POD system adjusts vent flow and power usage in real-time, resulting in a seamless, responsive solution that optimises performance, reduces power consumption costs by up to 50%, and increases overall operational efficiency.Anti-Stall Chamber: Customers can also choose to add the Anti-Stall Chamber which cleverly manages airflow by capturing turbulent flows and eliminating unstable pre-swirls. This feature not only prevents critical stalls but also extends the operating range and overall performance of the fan across the entire curve, ensuring consistent and reliable operation under varying conditions.Global Reach.Designed for the underground hard rock mining industry, the series is available worldwide and is built and tested at Minetek’s Manufacturing Facility in Australia, enabling faster delivery than industry standard.Availability.The Raptor Series is available now, worldwide. For more information, download Minetek’s Raptor Series eBook or contact Jeremy Sutherland directly via jeremy.sutherland@minetek.com or +61 439 066 800.

Unveiling the Raptor Series: The Future of Underground Ventilation Fans

