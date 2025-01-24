American citizen shot in Jacumba Wilderness north of the U.S.-Mexico Border

A man was rescued by Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations after he was shot while hiking.

JACUMBA, Calif. – A U.S. citizen and a Canadian citizen were robbed and attacked by armed suspected Mexican cartel terrorists, in the Jacumba Wilderness.

On Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m., El Centro Sector Communications received a call from the

Imperial County Sherriff’s Office 911 Dispatch with information a man had been shot and needed assistance in the El Centro Sector area of responsibility. U.S. Border Patrol agents were dispatched to an area of the Jacumba Wilderness approximately 1,000 feet north of the U.S.-Mexico International Border, where they encountered a group of hikers who reported part of their group had been attacked by armed individuals.

Two of the hikers, one U.S. citizen and one Canadian citizen, were approached by two armed individuals and were commanded to come toward the armed men. When the hikers refused to follow the armed subjects’ commands, the assailants fired a volley of shots toward the hikers, striking one victim in the leg. The assailants advanced on the downed hiker and his Canadian companion, robbing them of their cell phones and backpacks.

At 12:08 p.m. Mountain Disrupt Unit, Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), and Border Patrol Search Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents infiltrated to the area, locating the injured victim and stabilizing him. Agents created a protective perimeter and extracted the victim via CBP Air and Marine Operations San Diego. The victim was transferred to Reach Air Ambulance and flown to Sharp Medical Center in San Diego for treatment.

The victim was extracted by CBP Air and Marine Operations.

BORTAC and BORSTAR agents maintained a secure perimeter and tracked the assailants back to the border where they returned to Mexico

“The wounded hiker is an ‘I told you so moment’ highlighting the importance of adequate infrastructure the Border Patrol has been championing for years now,” said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino. “Suspected cartel terrorists, however, are fixing to learn this type of conduct will be an end game type of activity here in the Premier Sector. All threats, anywhere, or at any time throughout this sector will be addressed vigorously.”

