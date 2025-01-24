【Enjoy festive highlights】Macao Grand Prix Museum celebrates Chinese New Year with diverse activities

MACAU, January 24 - Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) will hold the “Spring Couplets Calligraphy Activity for the Year of Snake” to enrich museumgoers’ visits with festive joy. “A Racing Legacy – Drivers’ Collection Exhibition” and “VR F3 Pit Stop Challenge” are held at the Museum until February. Residents and visitors are welcome to the Museum during Chinese New Year.

Hand-written couplets and blessings arrive

Residents and visitors are welcome to join the “Spring Couplets Calligraphy Activity for the Year of Snake” at 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the basement of the Museum between the 1st and 7th days of Chinese New Year (29 January — 4 February). Spring Festival couplets and blessing stickers will be hand-written in calligraphy for them on site. Available in limited quantity, the spring couplets and blessing stickers can be obtained on a first-come, first-served basis.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the above period, paper, brush and ink are provided in the Museum for visitors to write their own spring couplets in calligraphy to bring the blessings home.

A Racing Legacy – Drivers’ Collection Exhibition

Co-presented by MGTO and SJM Resorts, “A Racing Legacy – Drivers’ Collection Exhibition” is held until 3 February to showcase a valuable collection of the drivers’ autographed helmets, gloves, racing outfits and racing team outfits from the racing team sponsored by SJM Resorts. The autographed helmets and gloves of Alex Lynn and Felix Rosenqvist, the past champion winners in the Macau Grand Prix, as well as collectibles from current Formula one and two drivers are on display. The exhibition offers a vivid picture of the Macau Grand Prix and its glorious past, promoting integration across “tourism +”.

Swift challenge in Chinese New Year

Museumgoers are welcome to experience the interactive installation of “VR F3 Pit Stop Challenge” co-launched by the Museum and MGM on the first floor of the Museum until 17 February. Through the installation, participants can become pit crew members in charge of changing the tires at the virtual pit stop and strive to complete two sets of tasks within two minutes. Participants can experience the importance of speed, accuracy and seamless cooperation within the team for task completion as though they were part of the race. The fun challenge extends wishes for setting sail forward swiftly in the New Year.

Starting on 22 January, the LEGO® model of Formula 3 race car at the scale of 1:1, designed and built by LEGO® Certified Professional Andy Hung, is relocated from the basement to the first floor of the Museum for continuous display.

The Museum will open on 7th day of Chinese New Year as special arrangement

During Chinese New Year, the Museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily including 4 February (Tuesday, 7th day of Chinese New Year) as a special arrangement.

For ticketing and the latest information of the Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en or enquire by Tel: (853) 8593 0515 or (853) 8593 0516.

Audio guides for exhibits and sign-language video services debut

In advocacy for inclusion and a diverse and friendly environment for all museumgoers, the Museum keeps enhancing its barrier-free facilities and elements of exhibits. Launched on 25 January, the Museum will provide audio guides for exhibits and sign-language video services to cater for the needs of different visitors. By scanning the QR codes displayed in front of the exhibits with their phone, museum visitors can enter the interfaces which present written introductions, audio guides and sign-language videos, available at their own choice.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. The Museum is continuously enriched with new multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities and more. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enriches the destination appeal.