Cody J. Arvidson Ph.D. of Degree Solutions Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Degree Solutions Group, a pioneering educational consulting firm founded by Cody J. Ph.D. is excited to announce its groundbreaking approach to supporting doctoral students through educational, career, and life coaching. With two-thirds of doctoral candidates failing to complete their programs, Degree Solutions Group steps in as a unique support for academic success and career readiness.

Dr. Cody J. Arvidson, a distinguished Doctor of Philosophy, addresses the alarming statistic that only thirty-three percent of doctoral students successfully defend and earn their degrees. Her insights reveal the complex challenges and systemic flaws contributing to these failures, including inadequate institutional support, bureaucratic hurdles, and the lack of effective mentorship from faculty members.

Dr. Arvidson identifies the hurdles faced by doctoral candidates as part of a problematic “love triangle” involving students, professors, and institutions. “Students often face blame for lacking skills or motivation, but research indicates the need for comprehensive support systems from academic institutions,” says Dr. Arvidson. She points out that instead of receiving constructive guidance, students often meet more bureaucratic challenges, exacerbating their journey toward degree completion.

Addressing Institutional Failures

Degree Solutions Group highlights the gap in mentorship and support within many doctoral programs. Dr. Arvidson observes, “The role of the dissertation committee often becomes more about gatekeeping than genuine peer review and mentorship, leaving students without essential resources to navigate academic challenges effectively.”

Dr. Arvidson further outlines systemic issues within higher education, noting that under pressure from ‘publish or perish’ demands, professors often fall short of delivering adequate academic guidance. This lack of involvement and mentorship, compounded by political dynamics similar to those in high-stakes environments like Congress, leaves students under prepared for critical examinations and dissertation work.

Recognizing these challenges, Degree Solutions Group steps forward with a proactive and supportive model. The firm offers specialized coaching to equip students with the necessary skills to tackle the rigorous demands of their doctoral programs. Through personalized academic guidance, Degree Solutions Group helps students navigate the complexities of APA standards, literature reviews, and comprehensive dissertation writing.

“Many doctoral candidates flounder at critical stages because they are not equipped with the skills to perform independent research,” Dr. Arvidson explains. “Our coaching program is designed to demystify the academic process and empower students with the confidence and competence they need to succeed.”

Revitalizing the Dissertation Institute

As part of its commitment to enhancing doctoral completion rates, Degree Solutions Group is rejuvenating the Dissertation Institute. This initiative was previously successful in assisting students through retreats focused on intensive writing opportunities and personal mentorship.

The Dissertation Institute will provide doctoral candidates an immersive environment conducive to productivity and learning. Participants benefit from Dr. Arvidson’s direct mentorship and a supportive network of peers dedicated to excelling in their academic pursuits.

Dr. Arvidson’s vision for Degree Solutions Group is clear—to dismantle the traditional barriers in academia and forge a pathway to success for doctoral students. She is committed to encouraging institutions and professors to adopt more constructive approaches to mentorship, facilitating real change in doctoral education.

“We need to provide students with the tools they need to succeed, not just criticize them for where they fall short,” emphasizes Dr. Arvidson. “By transforming our approach to mentoring, we can significantly improve completion rates and prepare students for successful careers after graduation.”

About Degree Solutions Group

Founded by Cody J. Arvidson, Ph.D., Degree Solutions Group is dedicated to providing top-tier educational, career, and life coaching to doctoral students. The company is rectifying systemic educational challenges, enhancing student empowerment, and paving the path for academic and professional excellence.

Close Up Radio recently featured Cody J. Arvidson, Ph.D. in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, January 22nd at 12pm EST and on Thursday, January 30th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-cody-j-arvidson-ph/id1785721253?i=1000685167136

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-260634635/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3tMMgsejOTNKwLeXh7oPGR

For more information about Cody J. Arvidson Ph.D. and Degree Solutions Groups, please visit https://degreesolutionsgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.