Governor Newsom signs $2.5 billion bipartisan relief package to help Los Angeles recover and rebuild faster from firestorm

“California leaders from both political parties are united and working together to provide L.A. with the immediate assistance and support they need,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. “Today, we approved billions of dollars to help clean-up devastated neighborhoods, rebuild schools and put communities on a path to recovery. I thank the Governor, Pro Tem and my colleagues for moving with urgency. This is a first step, but we are committed to a full recovery and will stand with Angelenos until this work is done.”

“This $2.5 billion is a clear commitment that we’ve got your back LA,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast). “We’ve got your back now and we’ve got your back in the months and years to come. Your rebuild and your comeback is our priority. We’re grateful to Governor Newsom, Speaker Rivas and our legislative colleagues who moved with urgency to get this funding across the finish line. This downpayment is just the beginning.”

How it works

$2.5 billion to expedite initial firestorm response and recovery efforts. This includes support for: Emergency protective measures, evacuations, sheltering for survivors, debris removal and cleanup, post-fire hazard assessments (such as flash flooding and debris flows), traffic control, and other necessary emergency response activities.

$4 million to help expedite rebuilding. The Department of Housing and Community Development will allocate this funding to impacted local governments to provide additional planning review and building inspection resources for the purpose of expediting building approvals during the recovery period.

$1 million to rebuild fire-damaged school facilities. The funding will provide technical assistance to impacted local educational agencies (Los Angeles Unified School District, Pasadena Unified School District, impacted charter schools).

Supporting recovery, protecting survivors

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles fire storms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: