Governor Newsom signs $2.5 billion bipartisan relief package to help Los Angeles recover and rebuild faster from firestorm
“California leaders from both political parties are united and working together to provide L.A. with the immediate assistance and support they need,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. “Today, we approved billions of dollars to help clean-up devastated neighborhoods, rebuild schools and put communities on a path to recovery. I thank the Governor, Pro Tem and my colleagues for moving with urgency. This is a first step, but we are committed to a full recovery and will stand with Angelenos until this work is done.”
“This $2.5 billion is a clear commitment that we’ve got your back LA,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast). “We’ve got your back now and we’ve got your back in the months and years to come. Your rebuild and your comeback is our priority. We’re grateful to Governor Newsom, Speaker Rivas and our legislative colleagues who moved with urgency to get this funding across the finish line. This downpayment is just the beginning.”
How it works
-
$2.5 billion to expedite initial firestorm response and recovery efforts. This includes support for:
-
Emergency protective measures, evacuations, sheltering for survivors, debris removal and cleanup, post-fire hazard assessments (such as flash flooding and debris flows), traffic control, and other necessary emergency response activities.
-
-
$4 million to help expedite rebuilding. The Department of Housing and Community Development will allocate this funding to impacted local governments to provide additional planning review and building inspection resources for the purpose of expediting building approvals during the recovery period.
-
$1 million to rebuild fire-damaged school facilities. The funding will provide technical assistance to impacted local educational agencies (Los Angeles Unified School District, Pasadena Unified School District, impacted charter schools).
Supporting recovery, protecting survivors
Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles fire storms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:
-
Providing tax relief to those impacted by the fires. California postponed the individual tax filing deadline to October 15 for Los Angeles County taxpayers. Additionally, the state extended the January 31, 2025, sales and use tax filing deadline for Los Angeles County taxpayers until April 30 — providing critical tax relief for businesses.
-
Rebuilding Los Angeles faster and stronger. Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act.
-
Fast-tracking temporary housing and protecting tenants and homeowners. To help provide necessary shelter for those immediately impacted by the firestorms, the Governor issued an executive order to make it easier to streamline construction of accessory dwelling units, allow for more temporary trailers and other housing, and suspend fees for mobile home parks. Governor Newsom also issued an executive order that prohibits landlords in Los Angeles County from evicting tenants for sharing their rental with survivors displaced by the Los Angeles-area firestorms. For homeowners, California has worked with five major lenders to provide mortgage relief to their customers.
-
Mobilizing debris removal and cleanup. With an eye toward recovery, the Governor directed fast action on debris removal work and mitigating the potential for mudslides and flooding in areas burned. He also signed an executive order to allow expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as a key step in getting people back to their properties safely. The Governor also issued an executive order to help mitigate risk of mudslides and flooding and protect communities by hastening efforts to remove debris, bolster flood defenses, and stabilize hillsides in affected areas.
-
Safeguarding survivors from price gouging. Governor Newsom expanded restrictions to protect survivors from illegal price hikes on rent, hotel and motel costs, and building materials or construction. Report violations to the Office of the Attorney General here.
-
Getting kids back in the classroom. Governor Newsom signed an executive order to quickly assist displaced students in the Los Angeles area and bolster schools affected by the firestorms.
-
Protecting victims from real estate speculators. The Governor issued an executive order to protect firestorm victims from predatory land speculators making aggressive and unsolicited cash offers to purchase victims’ property.
Get help today
Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:
-
Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
-
By calling 800-621-3362
-
By using the FEMA smart phone application
-
Assistance is available in over 40 languages
-
If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
